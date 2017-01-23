What’s the Key That Unlocks the Sale?

Is there a one word answer to making more sales happen? YES!
Probing? Listening? Presenting? Talking? Assessing? Pain? Objections? Closing? Manipulating?
The key to selling is not probing, listening, presenting, talking, assessing, pain, objections, and especially not manipulating.
The key that unlocks sales is harmonizing.
But you’d never know that from most salespeople’s actions.
Selling is about understanding the other person and their needs. Their fears. Their desires. And their urgency to buy. Prospects and customers have different motives to buy, and it’s the salesperson’s job to uncover them – and harmonize with them.
RULE OF SALES: No two sales or sales presentations are alike.
They must be adapted to uncover the motives and objectives, understand the opportunities and barriers, meet the needs and desires, harmonize with the person and the personality, and satisfy or fit within the financial parameters of the buyer.
All my sales life I’ve been exposed to – “no, no,” frustrated by, “systems of selling.” And all my sales life I’ve fought them as
being hokey, outdated, bogus, non-realis- tic, manipulative processes that salespeo- ple learn, but never really feel comfortable using.
Not that systems are “totally wrong” – more that they don’t always “fit” the situation. And that the salesperson focuses on the execution of the system to make the sale, rather than focusing on and harmo- nizing with the prospect to make the sale.
No one system will work all the time – BUT specific elements of any system may be applicable. I’m NOT saying don’t learn systems – all sales knowledge is valuable. I am saying be yourself in the sale, not the system.
RULE OF SALES: Prospects don’t always want to buy the way you have been taught to sell.
Here are some “more” clues:
THE RULES OF “THE MORE THE MORE”: • The more you believe in your company, your product, and yourself, the more you will sell.
• The more value you provide to others, the more people will come to know, respect you, and buy from you.
