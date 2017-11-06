What’s That Moving Head Clicking Sound On Start Up?

So a friend of ours asked me a question the other day. I thought it was a good question and I don’t think I’ve ever answered it before. He has a set of [NO ?] pocket spots and every time he turns them on, they start making this clicking sound like this. It’s kind of loud. He’s like, what’s wrong with my NO pocket spot? Absolutely nothing. What’s happening is the fixture is self-calibrating so it can find its start position. The fixture starts at the same place every time you turn it on that way, and in this case, NO pocket spot, and on most moving heads it’s forward. You’ll see that in just a minute. Right here, here we go. Bam, there it is, that’s the start position. Every time this fixture turns on, this is where it’s going to start.

Now, why do we care that it has this specific start position? All right, so now here we have two NO pocket spots in the master slave configuration. They may not come on at the same time, but when they do come on, they’re going to both be calibrated. They’re going to be lined up so their start position is forward and it’s going to allow them to sync up nicely. I have them on a pan tilt inversion. Give them just a second here. Let’s see what happens. Okay, now they’re both calibrating. This one is probably going to come on first. There it is. There’s our second one. They’re both forward and as you can see, they’re synced up.

If they did not have a universal start position, what would happen would be one would be way off. When you’re trying to line them up, make them do the same thing, sync them up. So that’s a real elementary explanation for you. That’s what’s going on. There’s nothing wrong with your moving head and if you had a more advanced moving head like the focus spot one; it would look a little something like this.

So I hope this video helps somebody. No, nothing is broken; it’s just self-calibrating for that start position. Thanks for watching. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments section. Practice and enjoy.

