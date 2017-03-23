What to do When Clients Aren’t Responding

We’ve all been there. Whether it’s a wedding, party, quinceanera or any event, you need certain key information to make sure the event goes well. Almost 100% of the time, our clients will fill out our documents and return them to us, usually by the deadline. However, once in a while, we get clients who simply don’t do this.

It’s frustrating when this happens. You send multiple emails and no reply! You try to be polite, but as the deadline passes and you don’t receive a reply or your documents, it gets harder. So what do you do? There are a few options you have. First, check your email history and see if there are other people that were copied. Often times brides will email and grooms will also email, and emailing them both will help in getting a reply. If you’ve tried this, then move to calling/texting. We usually have more success with this. Once you get a hold of them, speak to them and stress the importance of having your documents returned.

Second, revise your contract to be proactive. We included a section in our contract to state that if our documents are not returned by our deadline, we cannot be held responsible for their event “not going as they want it to.” As DJs, without adequate time to gather their music, you may not have it available on their date. Venues don’t always have wifi and we’ve been to numerous venues where we didn’t have phone service available, as well. If your clients are not responding to your emails, calls or texts, leave a message and send an email referring back to your contract. This will usually generate a response, but we’ve even had clients not respond to this, as well.

Third, after multiple attempts, if they’re still not responsive, it’s time to be more assertive. We’ve had to do this once or twice, but not too often. We’ll send an email that states this is our final attempt to contact you. If we do not hear back from you, we’ll presume you no longer need our services and we will not show up to your event. If you still need our services, please contact us, immediately and please return our documents as soon as possible. This has worked the few times we’ve used it. Overall, just be persistent and proactive to get what you need.

What do you do when this happens?

print

Jason Rubio ( 40 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 250 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

