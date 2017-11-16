What Makes You the Best DJ? Part 1

In the DJ business, many DJs and DJ companies say they’re the “best,” “favorite,”or they’re “voted #1,” etc. In fact, our own DJ business is named Austin’s Best DJs. We purposely named our business this, but not because we believe that we’re better than every DJ or DJ company out there; it was mainly due to me knowing a little about marketing and SEO (I took business classes in my undergraduate and graduate programs).

The issue with being “the best” is that it’s very subjective, and sometimes, hard to prove. I even recently heard about a DJ who claimed to be “the world’s best wedding DJ!” Really? When were the polls taken around the world? Why weren’t we aware of the contest? Where is the proof? 🙂 (Yes, I really heard this, last month).

Even the wedding websites give out awards, which have the “best of” or “top pick,” and so on. The wedding website awards are based on reviews and of course, it’s not easy to get 100% positive reviews, all the time. The polls for voting for the best DJ can be influenced by social media, or even hacked. So how do we know which DJ is truly “the best” and more importantly, does it really matter? The short answer is yes; however, how much it matters, depends on your target clients.

What makes a DJ company or DJ, the best? Is it the DJ’s mixing ability? Equipment or lighting? Social media following? Reviews? Awards? There are so many factors to consider, when determining how great a DJ or DJ company is. Let’s examine each of these factors and how important they are.

Mixing – Do clients really care about how well a DJ mixes? In my experience, it depends on who the client is and the type of event you’re doing. Most private event clients will ask us if we “play whole songs or not,” but that’s about it. The only people who truly care about a DJ’s mixing ability are, well, other DJs (and your competitors). Some clients have asked for samples, videos, or to check us out, live, but most do not (due to our reviews). Surprisingly, there are many DJs out there who don’t mix at all or are TERRIBLE at it, yet they stay busy, all year! (Though their pricing may reflect this).

Equipment – Average clients don’t know much about DJ equipment, if anything at all. They usually just want to know if you’ll bring everything they need for their event. Grooms will sometimes ask more in-depth questions about equipment, but again, not very often. The clients who email, asking you specific questions about your equipment, and even know the industry names for it, are usually your competitors, trying to find out more about you and how they’re “better” than you. DJs mistakenly believe that dropping equipment names will matter to most clients. It doesn’t.

Social Media – Social media plays a role in every business, but if you’re mainly doing private events, it’s not as important, compared to bar/club DJs. For private event clients, they just want to see that you’re busy, doing events, and that you have good reviews/feedback. They don’t compare DJ companies and who has the most “likes” to determine if they’ll book you.

Overall, these factors matter, but aren’t what makes a DJ the best DJ or even a great DJ. I’ve seen DJs who have great equipment, but simply press play and are literally a human iPod. To do a great job, you should certainly have good, reliable equipment. Does it matter if you have QSC speakers, versus Yamaha? ADJ versus Chauvet? Pioneer versus Denon? Not really. As long as you look and sound good, and your clients have a fun, memorable experience. This is what truly matters! Next week, I’ll discuss the other factors and their importance on how they influence being “the best” DJ.

Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin's Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ'ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for "The DJ Insider" for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education, as well as a Master's of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin's Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012.