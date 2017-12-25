What is an Omega Clamp? DJ Lighting Help

I’m doing this video for a friend of mine today. This is an omega clamp. It comes with certain lighting fixtures — moving heads and other things. This particular one is off of an 80J Starburst. Now, the term omega clamp is a little misleading. It’s actually more like an omega bracket, because it’s a bracket that quickly attaches and detaches from light fixtures, which could really come in handy when it comes to everything from packing a light to rigging.

Say you want to leave a clamp on a fixture to save some time. You can absolutely do that, but sometimes the problem is when you have a clamp on a fixture like this, you can’t set it down flat anywhere and it doesn’t fit in your bag very well. With the omega clamp, that’s not a problem. You can easily just detach it from the base by twisting these keys and voila — easy transport.

This is a bit challenging with one hand, so bear with me. What we have here is a clamp attached to a two inch pole. This is our omega clamp. We’ve got it attached to the clamp. So when we mount our light, all we really have to do is set it on here. I’ll line up the holes on the bottom. The omega clamp snaps in. Again, one-handed, be patient, please. Lock your keys in and you’re good to go.

So if you have any questions, let me know in the comments section. I hope I explained this. Again, the omega clamp. Maybe “omega bracket” would have been a better word to describe what this is, but now you know what it is and how you use it and there are a couple of cool ways that I like to use it. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments section. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 20 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival.

From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.