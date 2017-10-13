What If Tragedy Strikes at Your Gig?

Imagine it’s 330am and you are sound asleep in your hotel room. Suddenly your phone starts going crazy. You jump out of bed thinking something bad happened back home and your spouse is on the other end yelling “are you OK, are you OK?” over and over. You reassure them that you’re fine and notice the million messages on your phone from friends and family. Your spouse informs you that there has been a horrible shooting and you should turn on the news. The scene was utter chaos. The strip was shut down from Mandalay Bay to MGM for several days.

This situation happened to myself and the thousands of other wedding professionals attending the Wedding MBA last week in Las Vegas. Fortunately, I was in my room far from Mandalay Bay when the shooting occurred. Ryan Burger was staying at the Tropicana and he told me that it took him hours to get back into his hotel room. That tragedy took the lives of 59 people and injured over 500 more. Who knows how many more will suffer from PTSD for the rest of their lives from witnessing that horrible event.

This got me to thinking and asking myself one very important question. How prepared am I to deal with an emergency situation at one of my events? I’m sure most of us have collected stories from our events about fights breaking out, maybe a heart attack or stroke happening. But are you prepared to handle a real serious emergency like a fire or shooting? Have you taken any type of CPR or first aid training? Do you know how to safely use a defibrillator?

Remember that at an event we have the power of the microphone. When something goes really wrong are you prepared to step up and instruct the guests to keep them safe or will you drop the mic and be the first one out the back door? Isn’t safety an important part of a successful event? Am I saying that you should show up to each event with a road case full of weapons and turn into Rambo at the first sign of trouble? NO!

I am saying that you should know the layout of the venue you are performing at. Know where the exits, fire extinguishers and first aid kits are located. Ask for a copy of the evacuation plan. Take a CPR class. Learn the proper Heimlich maneuver. The fact is that 99% of the events you do will happen without a hitch. Being prepared for that 1% is just a smart thing to do. We all carry back up gear for that very reason. Choose to add some back up safety training to your skill set. Pray for Vegas.

Michael Cordeiro ( 48 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.