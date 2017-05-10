Wedding Wire’s Sonny Ganguly

Mobile Beat president and publisher Ryan Burger met with Sonny Ganguly, another featured presenter for the Mobile Beat Las Vegas event, happening in March. Here is some of their conversation, about his company, Wedding Wire, social media and marketing in general, and some specifics on his MBLV21 keynote.
Ryan Burger: Sonny, tell us a little bit about yourself, how you joined Wedding Wire and your history before that.
Sonny Ganguly: Yep. So we’ve been doing Wedding Wire now for 10 years; we’ve hit thatmilestone. I think all of us on the founding team of Wedding Wire,
we came from different paths and technology and corporate America and somehow found ourselves thinking about weddings for the past 10 years. It’s interesting. Tim, our CEO and co-founder with me, was getting married at the time and found it to be difficult—when we were first starting Wedding Wire there was no concept of a review site or market- place that helps connect engaged couples with businesses. We always thought that there was a bridge we could make by building technology really to service the wedding industry.
You know, I still remember we went to early bridal shows and met with wedding professionals, and from there somehow we turned that into a business. Now, 10 years later, we operate in 15 countries and have over 800 employees in eight locations across the globe.
