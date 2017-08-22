Wedding Marketing Help – How To Respond When Brides Ask The PRICE Question Too Soon.

So why do brides ask for price too early?



A lot frustrations are going on inside a brides head when planning a wedding for the very 1st time.

A bride has to source and then make enquiries to around 20 separate suppliers to create her idea of the perfect wedding, and she is doing it all, more often than not, with minimal professional wedding planning experience.

And when you factor in the average bride will reach out to a minimum of 3 suppliers in each category, that’s at least 60 initial enquiries (generating at least 60 responses) to simply get her wedding in motion – it’s no wonder brides suffer from overwhelm. And this is why quite often a bride will use price to shortlist suppliers to cut down her workload and stress in the early stages.

But this approach can be flawed.

SEEK 1st TO UNDERSTAND BEFORE BEING UNDERSTOOD

Her budget for your services is often a made up figure gathered from her life experience so far, combined with the advice she has received from friends and family and what she’s gleaned from the internet.

The source of her preliminary research will, therefore, determine the budget she has in mind. In other words, if she’s been collectively told and believes the average price for your service to be £X, your bride will not want to move too far either side of that number…. Unless she is given a valuable and believable reason for doing so.

With this in mind, let’s assume your wedding experience is at the premium end of the pay scale reflecting the increased value and quality you deliver. Let’s also assume your fee is considerably higher than most of the others in your industry.

If the average cost of your wedding experience is £X, and for valid reasons you charge £Y, by giving your price BEFORE you’ve had the opportunity to articulate the value in your fee, you will naturally come across as overpriced and more often than not, your early price revelation will eliminate you from the selection process prematurely. Has this ever happened to you?

Now let us assume you can get in front of your bride to eloquently convey the superior value within your wedding experience. Let’s also assume that for example, your business hires wedding cars and your Rolls Royce Phantom has many sought-after benefits above the other grades of cars your bride was looking at and that you were able to demonstrate that your vehicle perfectly met all her dreams, desire and aspirations for luxury travel on her wedding day; benefits that could not be achieved in any other cheaper car. In so doing, you’ll create a much better opportunity for getting the booking, at the higher price, just because you’d have explained the added value and benefits which if resonated emotionally with your bride, you will push price off the number one spot of buying criteria.

Here’s a customisable template you can use inside your wedding business to deflect the price question when asked too soon.

Hi <first_name>

Thanks for your reply, and cost question; I do charge considerably more than budget <state your profession>, and it’s because of the vast differences in the results you will get; here are a few of the differences you’ll experience with me…

I can promise you, your friends and family will leave your wedding feeling like nothing on earth could have gone better or… your money back <or any other wow factor shock and awe advantage you want to lead with> and I’m confident you’ll struggle to find others offering this.

Furthermore, with a 100% bride and groom satisfaction record to date, and having performed at over <state number of weddings you have done>, you’ll be able to go into your marriage feeling confident that your celebration will soar beyond your wildest expectations.

I will also provide you with something vital to you, and that’s the pre feeling of certainty that everyone will love your party and talk with animated excitement about your wedding, long after your celebration ends.

<first_name>, please don’t feel like you’ll be wasting my time through meeting me because I love sharing ideas that will go onto to ignite your wedding regardless of whether you follow through and book me or not.

What’s more, there is absolutely no obligation to hire me after your meeting. The format will be: I’ll find out what your dream outcome is, then I’ll let you know what I can do to deliver your idea of perfection, and finally, I’ll leave you with prices… And an incredible benchmark to measure another wedding DJ’sagainst.

Because the wedding experience I am offering you cannot be compared to others on price alone, I don’t quote outside of a friendly meeting first. I don’t mean to be evasive to your price question; it’s just one of my professional differences to others in my industry.

Please come back to me with a meeting date if you’d like to discover more because I’d love to be the difference between you having a typical day and an outstanding wedding.

Bye for now

<Your name and sign-off>)

