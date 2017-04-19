Wedding Horror Story: The Reception That Didn’t Go Swimmingly

While many receptions take place in the surroundings of a hotel or banquet hall, this one was at a very nice house in a very nice neighborhood. The parents of the bride had spent much time sprucing up an already-beautiful place so it became a showpiece for them and a great place for a wedding.

Part of the reception was indoors, and part was out by a fabulous pool. Because there wasn’t the restrictions that some professional venues place on the guests, the open bar was frequented by some guests more than might be expected at a wedding or where the guests would have to pay for their own drinks.

Even as the night air became chilly, the guests still stayed for the party indoors where heaters and several fireplaces kept them very cozy.

One of the groomsmen, in particular, was noticeably intoxicated quite early on in the evening and as time passed by, this young gentleman became staggeringly drunk. As the story was relayed to me by a DJ friend, he was quite amazed that the groomsman was able to stand at all although it was becoming increasingly difficult.

As the evening wore on some guests left and others took residence in different sections of the house. Nobody had seen our drunk groomsman leave so the house was searched top to bottom with no luck.

Unfortunately, he was found moments later in the chilly outdoors. He had decided to take a dip in the pool but since he was so drunk this turned into his final swim. My DJ friend looked out the window as he heard one of the guests scream as she found our hapless groomsman floating face down in the pool.

No amount of efforts by any of the guests or the EMTs who arrived in short order could do anything for the drunk man who certainly went out in style in his rented tuxedo. Poor guy, I wonder if he got his deposit back or if the tux shop stiffed him.

Tony Barthel ( 67 Posts Anthony (Tony) Barthel has been a DJ since 1986 with a unique take on marketing that has resulted in over 1,000 events personally performed. In that time Tony’s weird sense of humor and unique perspective on the world got him started collecting these stories and sharing them with friends and other wedding professionals. Born in Baden, Switzerland Tony celebrates the unusual and outlandish as part of his lifestyle. He was married to Peggy Sue in 2005 in what his friends describe as the most unusual wedding ceremony and reception they’ve ever been to. The ceremony was in a 1928 movie theater complete with giant Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and the reception lasted for two days including a gathering in an ocean side lagoon with 400 of their closest friends.

