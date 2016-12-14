Wedding Horror Story: Robbed Of Your Wedding Day

As you’ve come to realize, the stories in this book are generally the result of the guests or vendors people choose doing something stupid, deadly or just embarrassing. This is one that’s totally beyond the control of the bride and groom.
You see the bride and groom were in the process of celebrating their wedding reception at a restaurant in an otherwise very safe area when a couple of uninvited guests crashed the party. The pair just happened to be armed robbers.
The duo forced everyone to the floor face down and robbed the guests of wallets and purses.
As if that weren’t bad enough, the bandits also relieved the bride and groom of all their wedding gifts as well.
Sadly, it’s not horribly uncommon that some guests feel obliged to help themselves to the envelopes on the gift table knowing that many of them contain cash or gift cards. But usually those guests don’t steal from the bride and groom at gunpoint.
