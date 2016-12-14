Wedding Horror Story: Robbed Of Your Wedding Day

As you’ve come to realize, the stories in this book are generally the result of the guests or vendors people choose doing something stupid, deadly or just embarrassing. This is one that’s totally beyond the control of the bride and groom.

You see the bride and groom were in the process of celebrating their wedding reception at a restaurant in an otherwise very safe area when a couple of uninvited guests crashed the party. The pair just happened to be armed robbers.

The duo forced everyone to the floor face down and robbed the guests of wallets and purses.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the bandits also relieved the bride and groom of all their wedding gifts as well.

Sadly, it’s not horribly uncommon that some guests feel obliged to help themselves to the envelopes on the gift table knowing that many of them contain cash or gift cards. But usually those guests don’t steal from the bride and groom at gunpoint.

Tony Barthel ( 52 Posts Anthony (Tony) Barthel has been a DJ since 1986 with a unique take on marketing that has resulted in over 1,000 events personally performed. In that time Tony’s weird sense of humor and unique perspective on the world got him started collecting these stories and sharing them with friends and other wedding professionals. Born in Baden, Switzerland Tony celebrates the unusual and outlandish as part of his lifestyle. He was married to Peggy Sue in 2005 in what his friends describe as the most unusual wedding ceremony and reception they’ve ever been to. The ceremony was in a 1928 movie theater complete with giant Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and the reception lasted for two days including a gathering in an ocean side lagoon with 400 of their closest friends.

