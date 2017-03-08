Wedding Horror Story: Music’s Recuperative Power

People have attributed a lot of power to music over the years and I saw a bit of this first-hand myself. As a wedding progressed a particularly drunk fellow came up to me with a request for a song. I could tell by his accent that he was Irish and his request, Dexy’s Midnight Runners’ Come On Eileen, was going to be a good choice for this audience. But I had a lot of requests to fulfill first and obliged those guests.

As it came around to time to play the Irishman’s request I looked for the gentleman and, sure enough, there he came from his table and was the hit of the dance floor. I love making guests happy.

What I didn’t know was that seconds before his request played this bloke had been passed out in a pool of his own vomit at his table. His drinking had caused him to pass out and regurgitate the alcohol but somehow hearing this song kicked in his second wind and he was, once again, the life of the party.

I heard about the second part of this story from the banquet staff after the wedding was over, who had the privilege of cleaning up after our guest. Yuck.

print

Tony Barthel ( 63 Posts Anthony (Tony) Barthel has been a DJ since 1986 with a unique take on marketing that has resulted in over 1,000 events personally performed. In that time Tony’s weird sense of humor and unique perspective on the world got him started collecting these stories and sharing them with friends and other wedding professionals. Born in Baden, Switzerland Tony celebrates the unusual and outlandish as part of his lifestyle. He was married to Peggy Sue in 2005 in what his friends describe as the most unusual wedding ceremony and reception they’ve ever been to. The ceremony was in a 1928 movie theater complete with giant Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and the reception lasted for two days including a gathering in an ocean side lagoon with 400 of their closest friends.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

