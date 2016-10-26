Wedding Horror Story: Is That A Belt?

I did a wedding for a wonderful family where there was a clothing emergency. This has happened to me as well, so when I found out that the clasp on the groom’s father’s pants had given up the ghost, I knew just what to do. I have developed a talent for creating a “belt” with the thick black stage tape that I carry and did so for this gentleman as well.
I hope he was able to get a refund on his tuxedo rental and I wonder what he would have done had he not had a DJ who was experienced in pants failures and the resolution of same with stage tape.
You know what they say – you can’t fix it, duct it – can’t duct it…
