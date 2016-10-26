Wedding Horror Story: Is That A Belt?

I did a wedding for a wonderful family where there was a clothing emergency. This has happened to me as well, so when I found out that the clasp on the groom’s father’s pants had given up the ghost, I knew just what to do. I have developed a talent for creating a “belt” with the thick black stage tape that I carry and did so for this gentleman as well.

I hope he was able to get a refund on his tuxedo rental and I wonder what he would have done had he not had a DJ who was experienced in pants failures and the resolution of same with stage tape.

You know what they say – you can’t fix it, duct it – can’t duct it…

Tony Barthel ( 51 Posts Anthony (Tony) Barthel has been a DJ since 1986 with a unique take on marketing that has resulted in over 1,000 events personally performed. In that time Tony’s weird sense of humor and unique perspective on the world got him started collecting these stories and sharing them with friends and other wedding professionals. Born in Baden, Switzerland Tony celebrates the unusual and outlandish as part of his lifestyle. He was married to Peggy Sue in 2005 in what his friends describe as the most unusual wedding ceremony and reception they’ve ever been to. The ceremony was in a 1928 movie theater complete with giant Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and the reception lasted for two days including a gathering in an ocean side lagoon with 400 of their closest friends.

