Wedding Horror Story: Friends Don’t Let Friends Throw Punches

I have developed many friends in the wedding profession in the 20 years that I’ve been involved with it. As with many professional relationships, some are closer than others and many of the other wedding professionals have asked me to be their DJ for their own celebrations, or those of their family. Nothing could be a greater compliment than the trust of people who really know the business and choose you above others.
One such function was a beautiful wedding celebration in a church hall for the daughter of a caterer who I thought was an absolute master of the art of food. After the ceremony came a reception where I found out that the bride had had her wedding dress especially crafted to show off the numerous tattoos that would be polite to show.
The bride and groom were wonderful, the food was absolutely amazing and the celebration went off without a hitch. As I was packing up my equipment at the end of the celebration I noticed a ruckus coming from outside the hall and my curiosity got the better of me.
It turns out that alcohol consumption had gotten the better of some of the couple’s friends and the friendships they had with one another had issues that were better solved with blows and threats than words and understanding.
Of course the police always get to play referee in these cases and when they do, they usually like to take all the players to their house where calmer minds and prison walls help to sort things out. Fortunately, none of those who spent the night in the hospitality of the county were married on that day.
