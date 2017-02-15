Wedding Horror Story: Drinking And Driving Means Divorce

A radio talk show host who is nationally-syndicated has a theory that nobody should get married who is under the age of 25. Either the bride and groom who planned a lovely celebration to include karaoke hadn’t heard the show, or didn’t really care about a radio blah blah show host’s opinions.

This was one of those receptions that had a lot of unusual twists and turns planned into it and each one of them went very well. You could actually say that this reception was a success including the fact that our under age groom somehow kept managing to appear more drunk to me. Somehow he was a success at getting alcohol into his system. Maybe it was crafty friends.

What happened to this couple actually happened after the reception and ceremony were but a wonderful memory. The duo had gotten into the car as their friends and family cheered and applauded and headed down the freeway toward their new forever together.

Unfortunately for the groom, the police were not as unforgiving as the banquet staff and family of this guy when they discovered that he had been drinking so they followed the law and gave him a free hotel stay in the local pokey as a way to celebrate his wedding night, courtesy of a drunk driving arrest.

Apparently, the bride was unforgiving too or maybe alcohol had already been a problem in their lives because she chose that moment to decide that the wedding wasn’t a worthwhile event and that their new lives together should be separate. They got an annulment shortly after he was released from jail.

Tony Barthel ( 60 Posts Anthony (Tony) Barthel has been a DJ since 1986 with a unique take on marketing that has resulted in over 1,000 events personally performed. In that time Tony’s weird sense of humor and unique perspective on the world got him started collecting these stories and sharing them with friends and other wedding professionals. Born in Baden, Switzerland Tony celebrates the unusual and outlandish as part of his lifestyle. He was married to Peggy Sue in 2005 in what his friends describe as the most unusual wedding ceremony and reception they’ve ever been to. The ceremony was in a 1928 movie theater complete with giant Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and the reception lasted for two days including a gathering in an ocean side lagoon with 400 of their closest friends.

