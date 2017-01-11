Wedding Horror Story: Anyone For Some Crow?

You gotta love friends who tell tales out of school. Back in the beginning of my career I was working a wedding at a local venue and we had gotten close to the time when the toast was going to happen but one of the players, the maid of honor, still hadn’t arrived. Seemed she had some previous engagement that was more important, but I don’t remember what it was.

Anyhow, she arrived right in the middle of the best man’s speech and came up to me and asked the question I’ve heard so many times. “What the hell do I say!?”

My answer is to let your heart be your guide and share your true feelings about and with the couple who agreed to join their lives together today. And, I also tell them to make it grandma friendly.

So, this late young lady’s turn at the mic was upon us and she shared some nice sentiments about her best friend, the bride. Then she talked about the bride’s anticipation of this very memorable day but, even more so, about the night that was to follow.

She shared that the bride was both very excited and very nervous about the wedding night and after probing the bride multiple times, it turns out that in the long relationship between the bride and groom they had never shared what most couples share on their honeymoon night. Yep, the bride was a virgin. And both the bride and groom were in their 30s.

Now this was news to the friends of the groom who were convinced, likely by the groom himself, that he had been enjoying that particular company with his lady for some time. So, as embarrassed as the bride was that her best friend had divulged the fact that she was looking forward to the sharing of love with her husband, nobody was more embarrassed than the groom who turned a new shade of red as his friends realized the lie he had been sharing.

It’s always best to have a speech prepared beforehand.

