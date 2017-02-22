Wedding Horror Story: Alcohol Is Poison

One of the best DJs I know of is named Steve Sharp who happens to work the in an area north of Los Angeles known as Ventura. This interesting piece of America has a wonderful combination of city life, country life, farms, ocean and almost every other form of topography known to man.

Steve was the DJ for my wedding and did a wonderful job of it. part of the process leading up to the wedding itself was a very detailed meeting where Steve asked questions I hadn’t thought of, and I thought I was thorough.

Steve was in the same process with a bride and groom he describes as really liking a lot and whose taste in music he describes as ahead of times. The couple had planned a ceremony in a Catholic church in Ojai which had a conveniently-located hall right across the street. Ojai is a rather remote and somewhat rural area just north of Ventura and is popular for its old-time charm.

In July, when this wedding took place, it can get hot in Ojai – over 100 degrees – but the hall had a very effective air conditioning so immediately following the ceremony the guests hustled across the street to this hall for both liquid and temperature relief. Meanwhile, this bride and groom were busy with their photos and cracked a bottle of champagne to help celebrate a successful ceremony.

After some time with the photographer everyone was ready for a grand entrance followed by a toast and then dinner, all of which was wonderful and went off without a hitch. This is how things usually happen and they did here too.

It’s also not uncommon for the photographer to sneak the bride and groom out of the room as the sun sets to get that one last photo with a beautiful sunset as the backdrop to the radiance a couple emanates on their wedding day.

And that’s when the bride became dizzy and had to sit down. So instead of the few minutes it would take to set-up this shot and capture it for future enjoyment, the bride and groom were gone for some time. It was at this point that the maid of honor informed Steve that the bride had almost passed out and the few who were out at the church were trying to see what was wrong and whether they should make the half hour trip to the hospital with the bride in full wedding dress.

These are just the kind of moments where experienced DJs and other wedding professionals begin to pull tricks from their bag and that’s just what Steve did, sharing with the audience that the bride and groom were enjoying some time together and the slight change of plans included the couple hoping that the guests might get up and put the dance floor to use before they stepped back in.

Fortunately the wedding party helped with the plan and Steve was able to convince a few of the guests to participate in dancing. It was hot outside and they were comfortable, although curious about what was happening with the couple they came to celebrate with.

As the number of tricks Steve had up his sleeve began to diminish the bride finally returned to her celebration to the great relief and extreme joy of her guests. The reception continued with all the formalities the couple chose to enjoy despite the fact that none of them were at the times they had wanted them to be.

Still, the event ultimately was successful.

It was later on, after the couple had celebrated their honeymoon that Steve talked to them and found out what exactly had happened. It wasn’t the heat that gave this lovely young lady a fainting spell, but she later found out that she was indulging in a beverage to which she was allergic. Yep, the bride was allergic to champagne! Fortunately she was somewhat temperate in her indulgence but the combination of a bit of champagne during the photos plus the champagne enjoyed during the toast had almost removed her from the scene of her own wedding.

Steve was happy that everything ended up positively for the couple but suggested that couple might taste the food and beverages they plan to enjoy at the reception just in case.

Tony Barthel ( 61 Posts Anthony (Tony) Barthel has been a DJ since 1986 with a unique take on marketing that has resulted in over 1,000 events personally performed. In that time Tony’s weird sense of humor and unique perspective on the world got him started collecting these stories and sharing them with friends and other wedding professionals. Born in Baden, Switzerland Tony celebrates the unusual and outlandish as part of his lifestyle. He was married to Peggy Sue in 2005 in what his friends describe as the most unusual wedding ceremony and reception they’ve ever been to. The ceremony was in a 1928 movie theater complete with giant Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ and the reception lasted for two days including a gathering in an ocean side lagoon with 400 of their closest friends.

