Wedding Horror Story: A Ghost Of A Chance Of Success

This one comes from another friend in the wedding business who related this story:

I did a Halloween Wedding and Reception at a Country Club in the Ballroom. The bride was dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the Groom was dressed as The Big Bad Wolf. All of the guests had costumes on and were having a fantastic time. We did some Halloween games and participation dances plus regular dance tunes.

The weather was nice and people were in and out all night. There was a two story back deck just behind me where people were going outside to smoke or just enjoy the beautiful night air.

Later in the evening, a bunch of people came in and were yelling, “call 911.”

Naturally, everyone ran outside to see what had happened.

One of the younger guests decided to stand up and the railing, which was wet with dew. He lost his footing and fell 20 feet to the bottom, hit his head, cracked it open, and was laying motionless. Luckily, there was a nurse at the party who helped stabilize his head and helped him until the EMTs arrived.

Apparently, he was under-age, tried to get alcohol from the bar, was carded, and not served because he didn’t have his I.D. So, some of his younger teen friends had alcohol and drugs in their cars and were going out front getting high.

The Sheriff’s department came and detained them and were just getting ready to give them blood tests before I left.

As for the young man who fell, he was fortunate not to lose his life. The EMTs gave him an I.V. with some kind of medicine to induce paralyzation to prevent further damage to his head and spine. I don’t know the extent of his injuries. He was talking when they put him on the stretcher. I know he had to at least have a concussion and stitches. He had been bleeding pretty badly.

There were some pretty irate guests that were shouting at him, like “you stupid S.O.B, you should have died for ruining the bride and groom’s wedding”, plus a few more comments to that nature.

What a tragic way to end a joyous occasion!

