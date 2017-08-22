Wedding Ceremony Music – Modern Selections from Ambient DJ

August 22, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. From the Ground Up – Dan + Shay
  2. How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding
  3. Tenerife Sea – Ed Sheeran
  4. Ribbon in the Sky – Stevie Wonder
  5. Fairytale – Enya
  6. River Flows in You – Yiruma (New Age)
  7. Nocturne – Secret Garden (New Age)
  8. Love Story – Luc Serra (New Age)
  9. First Day of My Life – Bright Eyes
  10. I’m Yours – Jason Mraz
  11. 1, 2, 3, 4 – Cover Version of Plain White Tees performed by Vitamin String Quartet
  12. Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley
  13. Halo – Beyonce
  14. A Thousand Years (piano instrumental) – The Piano Guys
  15. Bittersweet Symphony (instrumental only) – The Verve
  16. Bless the Broken Road (piano instrumental) – performed by The O’Neill Brothers
  17. Angels – Robin Thicke
  18. Ribbon in the Sky – Stevie Wonder
  19. This Ring – T. Carter Music
  20. Holocene – Cover Version of Bon Iver performed by Vitamin String Quartet
  21. The Prayer (instrumental) – The O’Neill Brothers (candlelighting or sand ceremony)
  22. Here We Stand – T. Carter Music (candlelighting or sand ceremony)
  23. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – “Iz” (candelighting or sand ceremony)
  24. All You Need is Love – Beatles (recessional)
  25. Sugar – Maroon 5 (recessional)
  26. Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder (recessional)
  27. Best Friend – Queen (recessional)
  28. Love on Top – Beyonce (recessional)
  29. The Dog Days are Over – Florence and the Machine (recessional)
  30. Everlasting Love (This Will Be) – Natalie Cole (recessional)
  31. You Are the Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne (recessional)
  32. Now That We Found Love – Heavy D. and the Boyz (recessional)
  33. Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – OMI (recessional)
Gregg Hollmann Gregg Hollmann (91 Posts)


Filed Under: Music