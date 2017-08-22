Wedding Ceremony Music – Modern Selections from Ambient DJ

- From the Ground Up – Dan + Shay
- How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding
- Tenerife Sea – Ed Sheeran
- Ribbon in the Sky – Stevie Wonder
- Fairytale – Enya
- River Flows in You – Yiruma (New Age)
- Nocturne – Secret Garden (New Age)
- Love Story – Luc Serra (New Age)
- First Day of My Life – Bright Eyes
- I’m Yours – Jason Mraz
- 1, 2, 3, 4 – Cover Version of Plain White Tees performed by Vitamin String Quartet
- Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley
- Halo – Beyonce
- A Thousand Years (piano instrumental) – The Piano Guys
- Bittersweet Symphony (instrumental only) – The Verve
- Bless the Broken Road (piano instrumental) – performed by The O’Neill Brothers
- Angels – Robin Thicke
- This Ring – T. Carter Music
- Holocene – Cover Version of Bon Iver performed by Vitamin String Quartet
- The Prayer (instrumental) – The O’Neill Brothers (candlelighting or sand ceremony)
- Here We Stand – T. Carter Music (candlelighting or sand ceremony)
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow – “Iz” (candelighting or sand ceremony)
- All You Need is Love – Beatles (recessional)
- Sugar – Maroon 5 (recessional)
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder (recessional)
- Best Friend – Queen (recessional)
- Love on Top – Beyonce (recessional)
- The Dog Days are Over – Florence and the Machine (recessional)
- Everlasting Love (This Will Be) – Natalie Cole (recessional)
- You Are the Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne (recessional)
- Now That We Found Love – Heavy D. and the Boyz (recessional)
- Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – OMI (recessional)
