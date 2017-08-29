Wedding Ceremony Music – Classical Selections by Ambient DJ

August 29, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. Canon in D – Pachelbel
  2. Sleepers Awake – Johann Sebastian Bach
  3. Sarabande – Johann Sebastian Bach
  4. Air on a G String – Johann Sebastian Bach
  5. Nimrod (from Enigma Variations) – Edward Elgar
  6. Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (Allegro Moderato) – Antonin Dvorak
  7. I Was Glad – Charles Hubert Hastings Parry (used by Prince William & Princess Kate)
  8. Spring (from The Four Seasons) – Antonio Vivaldi
  9. Bridal Chorus (“Here Comes the Bride”) – Richard Wagner (* do not use for Jewish couples)
  10. Trumpet Voluntary (Prince of Denmark’s March) – Jeremiah Clarke
  11. Trumpet Tune – Henry Purcell
  12. La Califfa – Sarah Brightman
  13. Clair de Lune – Claude Debussy
  14. Gymnopedies No. 1 – Erik Satie
  15. Highland Cathedral – Phil Coulter (Celtic selection)
  16. Alla Hornpipe – G.F. Handel (recessional)
  17. Wedding March – Felix Mendelssohn (recessional) (* do not use for Jewish couples)
  18. Scotland the Brave – Boston Pops Orchestra (recessional, Celtic)
