Wedding Ceremony Music – Classical Selections by Ambient DJ

- Canon in D – Pachelbel
- Sleepers Awake – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Sarabande – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Air on a G String – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Nimrod (from Enigma Variations) – Edward Elgar
- Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (Allegro Moderato) – Antonin Dvorak
- I Was Glad – Charles Hubert Hastings Parry (used by Prince William & Princess Kate)
- Spring (from The Four Seasons) – Antonio Vivaldi
- Bridal Chorus (“Here Comes the Bride”) – Richard Wagner (* do not use for Jewish couples)
- Trumpet Voluntary (Prince of Denmark’s March) – Jeremiah Clarke
- Trumpet Tune – Henry Purcell
- La Califfa – Sarah Brightman
- Clair de Lune – Claude Debussy
- Gymnopedies No. 1 – Erik Satie
- Highland Cathedral – Phil Coulter (Celtic selection)
- Alla Hornpipe – G.F. Handel (recessional)
- Wedding March – Felix Mendelssohn (recessional) (* do not use for Jewish couples)
- Scotland the Brave – Boston Pops Orchestra (recessional, Celtic)
Filed Under: Music
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment