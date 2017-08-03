Want vs. Need



I was tuned in to the TV recently and I’m constantly amazed at the barrage of ads and messages sent to us regarding products and services. Target marketing has been around for years and of course my kids (and present company included of course) are prone to seeing a brand, ad or message and immediately saying “I WANT that” or I NEED that”. The fact that I have to go through my kids toys before Santa arrives and donate at least half of them to Goodwill proves that their spoiled and certainly have more than they need. I’m sure if you have children in your life or have experienced the same thought process before you can relate.



Have you thought about how that relates to your own business? WANT vs. NEED. I’ve seen the postings in social media stating that we as DJs are NOT a NEED or MUST HAVE for a clients event yet are a want to. I’m not here to debate that issue in this space (although I have my thoughts) yet the key in selling and marketing is HOW to make your business go from “Well I want to hire a DJ” to “I NEED TO HIRE _____” with the blank of course being filled by YOU.



First…have someone contact your business and ask questions about it….someone who DOESN’T work in our field and has no prior knowledge of what you do. You and I both suffer from what’s called CURSE of KNOWLEDGE. We know our phone number yet never call ourselves and we may think something is obvious on our website or in conversing with a client…yet we truly DON’T know until frank conversations about the experience can be had.



In your conversation on the phone one of the best ways to go from WANT to NEED is asking the question “What is the biggest struggle you are having planning your event?” Be candid with them so they in turn can be candid with you back. This goes back to building the relationship.



Ask yourself these questions and answer them HONESTLY. When was the last time a bride or client changed their date to have you? When was the last time someone contacted you FIRST before contacting any other wedding vendor? Have you ever received a phone call or email from the bride BEFORE she has actually been proposed to? If these are happening to you on a semi regular basis then CONGRATULATIONS! You’re doing all the right things to continue serving your clientele and I’m sure your calendar is full or close to full. If these situations haven’t happened to you in a while or have never happened then maybe it’s time to re-evaluate your service offerings and what you are attempting to sell to your clients.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

