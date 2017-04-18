VocoPro Launches World’s First Battery-Powered PA System with Onboard LED Video Projector

LOS ANGELES, Calif. April 13, 2017—For DJ and karaoke events on the go, audio leader VocoPro today announced its new K-CAST product, the world’s first battery-powered PA system with onboard LED video projector. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.

The K-Cast’s portable PA system has a 12 inch woofer and ho rn tweeter pumping out 120 watts of power. The back panel sports an LED projector, a guitar input jack, as well as the controls for the two included wireless microphones. The LED projector can produce an image from 60–200 inches and is capable of displaying HD video when used with an HDMI connected source or a USB thumb drive. The K-Cast has a built-in video decoder that will accept the most popular video files such as .mp4, .avi, and .mkv. The HDMI input can accept most devices like laptops/computers, smartphones and even Roku, to allow direct video streaming from the Internet.

The K-Cast also includes two UHF wireless microphones for duet performances with friends plus a 70-inch portable screen for outdoor events. With the K-Cast, DJs, KJs, and VJs can now add a new dimension to their performances.

Features:

HD LED Projector with Focus Adjustment for Images up to 200 inches wide

Battery-Powered 120W Portable PA system

4-6 Hours of Performance Time on a Full Charge

12-inch Woofer with Compression Tweeter for Great Sounding Music and Vocals

Multi-Format Video Decoder Supports Popular Video Formats

Handy Remote Control Uses 2.4G RF Remote For Superior Distance and 360 Degree Reception

Speaker Stand Ready (Stand not included)

Includes: Rolling PA System Unit, Two UHF Wireless Microphones, 70-inch Portable Outdoor Screen

Pricing for VocoPro K-CAST System

MAP: $549.00 USD

Retail: $699.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

