VocoPro Launches New KaraokeDual Tablet Package with Mobile Tablet Stand

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Jan. 4, 2017—Audio leader VocoPro (NAMM SHOW BOOTH 6010) today announced a new package of its KaraokeDual-Tablet wireless karaoke system with two wireless mics along with a convenient MS-UT mobile tablet stand. The new package allows users to turn any mobile tablet into a karaoke machine/jukebox. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.

Using the KaraokeDual-Tablet, any mobile tablet can access thousands of karaoke songs through apps that stream that high-quality music via Bluetooth to the KaraokeDual. The KaraokeDual’s compact, but powerful 100W 2.1 speaker cabinet ensures users hear every note from the two included wireless microphones. The controls for Echo level, Mic Vol, Music Vol, Multiplex (MPX), and even Vocal Eliminator are built right into each handheld.

Features:

Powerful 100W Amplifier With Dedicated Subwoofer For High Quality Karaoke Audio

Two Digital Wireless Microphones, Operating in the License-free 2.4Ghz Band

Package Includes Universal Tablet Stand and Mic Windscreens (TABLET NOT INCLUDED)

Bluetooth-Enabled To Stream Audio Wirelessly From Smartphones or Tablets**

Connect A Smart TV With The Digital Optical Input to Access Karaoke Tracks Available On YouTube* or Your Favorite Karaoke App* (PCM Signals Only, Dolby™ encoded audio is incompatible. )

Independent Audio Controls Built Into Each Microphone

MPX Vocal Cancel To Remove The Main Vocal Track On Multiplexed Karaoke Tracks

Vocal Eliminator Feature to Reduce The Original Vocals On non-Karaoke Tracks

1/8th Stereo Input Available For Any Other Music Sources

Pricing for VocoPro Karaoke DUAL Tablet System

MAP: $259.00 USD

MSRP: $339.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

