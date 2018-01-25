VocoPro Launches New Digital Wireless Audio Transmitter and Receiver for Powered Speakers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Jan. 19, 2017 (NAMM BOOTH 11923)—For bands who are tired of working within the limits of speaker cables during their PA setup, audio leader VocoPro today announced its new DigiNet, a professional digital wireless audio transmitter and receiver package for powered speakers to create a completely wireless PA experience. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.



Using DigiNet, powered speakers can be placed anywhere a band or group desires using a stable XLR connection with no need for limiting and potentially hazardous speaker cables. VocoPro was the first company to introduce a dedicated wireless audio system for powered speakers almost 10 years ago. Designed with years of customer experience, DigiNet’s all-digital design means there are no unexpected white noise bursts caused by signal interference, which can happen with some analog wireless systems. DigiNet’s wireless digital transmission also protects high-powered speakers from blowouts, which can happen from white noise bursts.

Equipped with balanced XLR input and outputs, bands get the professional full-frequency range quality of an XLR connection minus the cable. A built-in rechargeable battery eliminates the need for additional power plugs and lasts up to 8 hours. The unit’s rugged aluminum housing is lightweight and gig-proof.

Features:

Plug-and-play system, no set up required, with 16 channels from which to manually select

STEREO transmitter with balanced XLR-1/4” combo Left and Right input jacks

Two Mono receivers with balanced XLR and 1/8” mono outputs with independent volume control

900 MHZ frequency range avoids television broadcasting interference

Rechargeable battery operates up to 6 hours (stereo transmitter) 12 hours (mono receiver) and both can be charged using USB 5V plug while in operation.

Pricing for VocoPro DigiNet System

MAP: $299.00 USD

Retail: $399.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

Mobile Beat ( 1720 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.