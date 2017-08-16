VocoPro Launches Mobile Karaoke PA System with Built-in LED Light Show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Aug. 16, 2017—For karaoke enthusiasts, audio leader VocoPro today announced its new LightShow product, a professional 100 watt, battery powered, Bluetooth enabled, Karaoke PA system with LED moonflower lights on top of the unit. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.
The LightShow is a professional karaoke PA system with twice as much power as its competitors. Equipped with a Bluetooth receiver, digital FM radio, MP3 player via SD card slot and line input to accommodate most music sources. Plus the LightShow boasts an awesome, sound activated, LED moonflower light, two wired microphones and Vocopro’s legendary echo mic effects.
With VocoPro’s LightShow, users can access thousands of karaoke songs on YouTube using any smart-phone/tablet or sing along with the latest hits on the radio.
Features:
- 2 XLR/¼” TRS balanced inputs with separate gain and echo control, suitable for guitars and wired microphones
- 2 Professional Wired microphones included
- Link output allows two or more units to be joined together for even greater party power
- Professional sound activated LED DJ light
- Built-in battery with digital power readout
- Clear Illuminated multifunction ID3 LCD display
- 10 inch bass driver with slot port enclosure providing more powerful bass response
- Sturdy extendable handle and casters for ease of transportation on flat surfaces
- Built in MP3 player and FM Radio, Wireless dock via Bluetooth
- Twin 50 Watt (RMS) digital amplifier(Total 100Watts RMS)
- High-output, powered 10” 2-way speaker system
- Stereo AUX RCA and 1/8″ inputs with volume control
- Speaker stand mountable
- Unit dimensions: 13.74 x10.75 x 18.03in(349 x 273 x 458mm) (WxDxH) Unit weight: 28.22lbs (12.8kgs)
- Battery Usage: 5 hours continuous on a single charge and 2 hours with light effect active
Pricing for VocoPro LightShow System
MAP: $289.00 USD
Retail: $359.00 USD
