VocoPro Launches Mobile Karaoke PA System with Built-in LED Light Show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Aug. 16, 2017—For karaoke enthusiasts, audio leader VocoPro today announced its new LightShow product, a professional 100 watt, battery powered, Bluetooth enabled, Karaoke PA system with LED moonflower lights on top of the unit. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.

The LightShow is a professional karaoke PA system with twice as much power as its competitors. Equipped with a Bluetooth receiver, digital FM radio, MP3 player via SD card slot and line input to accommodate most music sources. Plus the LightShow boasts an awesome, sound activated, LED moonflower light, two wired microphones and Vocopro’s legendary echo mic effects.

With VocoPro’s LightShow, users can access thousands of karaoke songs on YouTube using any smart-phone/tablet or sing along with the latest hits on the radio.

Features:

2 XLR/¼” TRS balanced inputs with separate gain and echo control, suitable for guitars and wired microphones

2 Professional Wired microphones included

Link output allows two or more units to be joined together for even greater party power

Professional sound activated LED DJ light

Built-in battery with digital power readout

Clear Illuminated multifunction ID3 LCD display

10 inch bass driver with slot port enclosure providing more powerful bass response

Sturdy extendable handle and casters for ease of transportation on flat surfaces

Built in MP3 player and FM Radio, Wireless dock via Bluetooth

Twin 50 Watt (RMS) digital amplifier(Total 100Watts RMS)

High-output, powered 10” 2-way speaker system

Stereo AUX RCA and 1/8″ inputs with volume control

Speaker stand mountable

Unit dimensions: 13.74 x10.75 x 18.03in(349 x 273 x 458mm) (WxDxH) Unit weight: 28.22lbs (12.8kgs)

Battery Usage: 5 hours continuous on a single charge and 2 hours with light effect active

Pricing for VocoPro LightShow System

MAP: $289.00 USD

Retail: $359.00 USD

Mobile Beat ( 1653 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.