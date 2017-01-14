VocoPro Launches First Truly Affordable All-Digital Wireless Microphone System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2016—For musicians and bands wanting to make the jump to all-digital wireless microphones but still on a budget, Audio leader VocoPro today announced its Digital-1 product. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.

The Digital-1 is an entirely digital wireless microphone system that utilizes mic-on-chip technology to package the audio for transmission, which produces crystal clear sound while delivering extreme value. The Digital-1 operates in the future-proof 900 MHz frequency band, far outside the TV broadcast station range (the primary cause for wireless microphone interference). Unlike most of the digital wireless microphone systems on the market using the 2.4GHz band, the 900MHz provides superior range and does not conflict with Wi-Fi networks.

The Digital-1 receiver touts a high-resolution color LCD display showing crucial information such as radio and audio signal strength, group and channel, and even microphone battery status. A built-in frequency spectrum analyzer with a graphic readout will provide an idea of the performance-area RF environment. The product’s dual diversity antenna will ensure the best signal reception even in heavy RF areas.

This handheld microphone is powered by a 1200mAH lithium-ion rechargeable battery. This is equivalent to three AA batteries in a space not much larger than a single battery. A single charge can provide up to 14 hrs of performance time per each full charge. The body of the microphone is made of durable aluminum to better survive the knocks and bangs of gig-life as well as minimizing handling noise while performing.

The Digital-1 Wireless Mic System features:

Operates in 900MHz band, free of TV Broadcast Interference

Digital PLL Frequency Customization To Dozens of Channels

Built-In Frequency Analyzer To Scan For Environmental Interference

Color LCD Display With Signal Strength and Battery Status Indicators

Dual Antenna Circuit For Enhanced Reception

Large Capacity Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Included

Digitally Encrypted Signal for Maximum Privacy

Pricing for VocoPro’s Digital-1 Wireless Microphone System (MSRP and MAP)

$279 MSRP

$199 MAP

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphone systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

