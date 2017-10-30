VocoPro Delivers Three New Affordable All-Inclusive Digital Wireless Mic Systems with the Choice of One, Two or Four Mics or Instrument Packs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Oct. 30, 2017—For singers and bands wanting to experience full digital wireless, but on a working band budget, audio leader VocoPro today announced its new Digital 31,32 and 34 product line, giving the choice of one, two or four wireless mics (or instruments) in one integrated all-inclusive system. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.



This fully digital wireless system, operating in the future-proof 900 MHz range, has everything needed to go completely wireless including handheld microphone(s) and wireless bodypack(s) with headset mic(s) as well as instrument cable(s).

Known for product innovation, VocoPro is the first to package a single receiver with multiple transmitters (mic and instrument) offering new levels of flexibility and affordability from one system. VocoPro was able to do this using its new mic-on-chip technology eliminating hundreds of parts and many hours of manual adjustment found with other wireless audio designs.

Features:

Each receiver comes packaged with a wireless handheld microphone as well as a body pack transmitter with headset microphone and instrument cable for added versatility

9 channel PLL frequencies designed to not interfere with each other

Integrate up to 9 systems with revolutionary “one-touch” IR sync

Utilizes the Sparsely Used 900mHz Frequency Band

24-Bit Digital Technology delivers Clean, Professional Quality Signal

Individual Digital Microphone IDs Eliminate Channel Cross-Talk

Wide Frequency Response (50 – 20,000 Hz) Ensures Natural Sounding Vocals

Pricing for VocoPro Digital 31,32,34 Systems

31

MAP: $149.00 USD

Retail: $199.00 USD

32

MAP:: $199.00 USD

Retail: $259.00 USD

34

MAP: $349.00 USD

Retail: $699.00 USD

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

