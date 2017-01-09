VocoPro Announces New UDH-ULTRA Flexible Hybrid Wireless Systems

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Dec. 8, 2016—Audio leader VocoPro (NAMM SHOW BOOTH 6010) is bringing even greater flexibility to its UDH line of wireless systems with the UDH-4-ULTRA and UDH-8-ULTRA, which come with 4 or 8 handheld, lapel and headset mics, body-pack transmitters and instrument cables. This system is the first ever to allow users to mix and match any combination of wireless handheld, lapel and headset mics or even wireless instrument bodypacks in either 4 or 8 channel models. For more information, please visit www.vocopro.com.

Perfect for theatrical productions, houses of worship or bands wanting to simplify setup and tear down while sounding great, VocoPro’s latest hybrid wireless systems, the UDH-4-ULTRA and UDH-8-ULTRA are the first in the industry to offer reliable, flexible, all-in-one solutions that can go from a choir performance to a band gig without missing a beat—at a fraction of the competition’s prices.

The UDH-4-ULTRA UDH-8-ULTRA Wireless Mic Systems feature:

4 or 8 Channel Receiver Allows Users To Mix And Match Between Handheld Microphones and Bodypacks

Includes: 4 or 8 Handheld Microphones

Includes: 4 or 8 Bodypack Transmitters with Headsets & Lavaliere Mics

Includes: 4 or 8 Bodypack Patch Cables To Enable Instruments To Go Wireless

New Hybrid Wireless Technology For Clean And Stable Audio Across the 200 ft. Range

Operates In the Future-proof 900MHz Band, Far from TV Broadcast Interference

Plug and Play Design Requires No Microphone Set-up

Fits A Standard 19” Rack Case with Necessary Hardware Included

Pricing for VocoPro UDH-4-ULTRA and UDH-8-ULTRA Systems (MAP)

UDH-4-ULTRA $429

UDH-8-ULTRA $779

About VocoPro

VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company that was founded in 1991. For more than two decades, the VocoPro name has been synonymous with professional karaoke systems, and still holds the number one spot for high-end professional karaoke products. Providing the highest level of customer service in the industry, VocoPro understands that it takes more than a great product to keep a customer happy. A few of their many “world’s first” designs include an all-in-one entertainment P.A. system, and a dual tray multi-format hard drive player. In addition to their many innovations, VocoPro’s multi-channel wireless microphones systems reign as the top-sellers for most major music retailers. For more information about VocoPro, please visit www.vocopro.com.

