Video Panels from Blizzard! – IRiS™ R3 – 3.9mm + ETL Listed + A Price That Leaves Room for the Company Picnic

Waukesha, WI. – Blizzard Lighting is proud to announce its newest product series, IRiS™ professional video products, featuring the IRiS™ R3 LED video panel.
IRiS™ R3 is an ETL listed professional video panel ideal for either indoor rental or permanent installations. Each panel features 128×128 resolution (16,384 pixel), high-contrast 3-in-1 SMD2121 blackbody LEDs for vivid colors and wide gamut. IRiS™ R3 features 3.9mm pixel pitch and boasts exceptional 1200nits brightness and 1920Hz refresh rate for captivating performance in-person or on camera.
Connecting panels together is a breeze thanks to IRiS’s sophisticated quick-lock system. When users align the display and turn the quick-lock pins, the system is ready to use. IRiS™ R3’s indexed, locking concave/convex radian horizontal connectors allow stunning curved layouts between 5° convex and 10° concave.
Each IRiS™ panel weighs in under 17lbs thanks to its strong and lightweight diecast aluminum frame. LED module maintenance is tool-free and easy–from the front or back of the panel–with IRIS’s 4x magnetic-mount LED modules per panel (250x250mm).
Each IRiS™ R3 video panel comes packaged with 1x powerCON®-compatible 3′ interconnect cable, and 1x etherCON®-compatible 3′ interconnect cable.
IRiS™ R3’s all-encompassing coordinating accessories are sold separately. Rigging options include the IRiS™ Fly 1, a single rigging bar/bumper and the IRiS™ Fly 2, a dual rigging bar/bumper. Blizzard Lighting sells the Novastar® VX4S, a professional LED display controller with powerful front end processing compatible with the IRiS™ R3. Finally, users can safely transport their IRiS™ R3 video panels with Blizzard’s IRiS™ Flight Case, an ATA-Spec case that holds 6x IRiS™ 500mm panels and features an acrylic viewing window.
Full packages are available that include either 12 or 24 panels, a Novastar® VX4S controller, software, all cables, and flight cases, allowing users to own and operate the full system in no time. IRiS™ video products are covered by Blizzard’s 2-year limited warranty, which offers 2-business-day turnaround on LED repairs and most module repairs that don’t require module replacement.
MAP price of the IRiS™ R3: $1399.99
MAP price of the IRiS™ R3 12-Panel Kit: $17,999.99
MAP price of the IRiS™ R3 24-Panel Kit: $34,999.99
