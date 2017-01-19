Versatile 2-in/4-out studio-quality audio and MIDI interface with touch screen control

January 19, 2017 – iConnectivity, developer of innovative interfaces, is proud to announce ConnectAUDIO2/4TM. ConnectAUDIO2/4 is a powerful, professional, yet extremely easy to use 2-input, 4- output audio and MIDI interface for Mac, PC, and iOS*. It’s ideal for guitarists, singer-songwriters, electronic musicians, producers, DJs, and musicians of all kind.

Above all, ConnectAUDIO2/4 is designed to help make music creation fast and easy. No control software is required to operate it. Every parameter on the device is controllable extremely quickly and effortlessly using its capacitive touch screen.

Accommodating the diverse needs of today’s music maker, ConnectAUDIO2/4 packs substantial flexibility into its $149.99 package. Its extra assignable outputs and multi-mode direct monitoring make it fit countless applications, including tracking with others and DJing

with a computer. Other features that set it apart include full metering modes of all the audio signals going in and out, individually switchable phantom power per input, and iConnectivity’s acclaimed MIDI technology that many renowned artists depend on.

ConnectAUDIO2/4 is built like a tank. It’s a professional, sleek-looking studio-quality interface, but performing artists will appreciate how robust and portable it is, and how its industrial-grade metal chassis has no protruding parts to break off.

“We built this to be the ideal interface for every kind of music creation, to fit into any musical situation,” says Al Joelson, iConnectivity VP of Sales and Marketing. “At home, out, on stage, recording, playback, ConnectAUDIO2/4 takes everything you throw at it. Its super-easy touch controls let musicians focus on being creative instead of having to tweak all the time.”

