Versatile 2-in/4-out studio-quality audio and MIDI interface with touch screen control

January 19, 2017 – iConnectivity, developer of innovative interfaces, is proud to announce ConnectAUDIO2/4TM. ConnectAUDIO2/4 is a powerful, professional, yet extremely easy to use 2-input, 4- output audio and MIDI interface for Mac, PC, and iOS*. It’s ideal for guitarists, singer-songwriters, electronic musicians, producers, DJs, and musicians of all kind.
Above all, ConnectAUDIO2/4 is designed to help make music creation fast and easy. No control software is required to operate it. Every parameter on the device is controllable extremely quickly and effortlessly using its capacitive touch screen.
Accommodating the diverse needs of today’s music maker, ConnectAUDIO2/4 packs substantial flexibility into its $149.99 package. Its extra assignable outputs and multi-mode direct monitoring make it fit countless applications, including tracking with others and DJing
with a computer. Other features that set it apart include full metering modes of all the audio signals going in and out, individually switchable phantom power per input, and iConnectivity’s acclaimed MIDI technology that many renowned artists depend on.
ConnectAUDIO2/4 is built like a tank. It’s a professional, sleek-looking studio-quality interface, but performing artists will appreciate how robust and portable it is, and how its industrial-grade metal chassis has no protruding parts to break off.
“We built this to be the ideal interface for every kind of music creation, to fit into any musical situation,” says Al Joelson, iConnectivity VP of Sales and Marketing. “At home, out, on stage, recording, playback, ConnectAUDIO2/4 takes everything you throw at it. Its super-easy touch controls let musicians focus on being creative instead of having to tweak all the time.”
ConnectAUDIO2/4 features at a glance:
- Capacitive touch display and control surface for all functions, with full metering (no control software needed)
- Onboard mixing, and direct monitoring for each input
- 2 XLR 1⁄4” TRS combo analog inputs, each with individual +48V phantom power
toggle and impedance switching
- 2 1⁄4” TRS balanced analog outputs
- 1⁄4” headphone output, switchable between monitoring main outs and
independent mix
- 1 X 1 MIDI DIN in/out
- High-resolution audio – up to 24-bit/96kHz AD/DA conversion
- USB Audio 2.0 and USB MIDI 1.0 Class-CompliantUSB bus-powered (no wall power required)
- Ableton Live Lite software and a selection of loops and samples from Big Fish
Audio are included when registering the device
ConnectAUDIO2/4 will be on display at The NAMM Show, Anaheim, January 19-22, 2017 , and on display at the Hal Leonard booth, Hall B
vailable February 1st, 2017 from www.iConnectivity.com and iConnectivity resellers worldwide with an estimated street
price of $149.99/USD.
For more information on ConnectAUDIO2/4 please visit:
http://bit.ly/NAMM24hp
For videos please visit:
http://bit.ly/Connect24 http://bit.ly/Connect24Look
Like iConnectivity on Facebook: http://bit.ly/NAMM17FB Follow iConnectivity on Twitter: http://bit.ly/NAMM17TW
The features of ConnectAUDIO2/4 are patented and patent pending. See www.iConnectivity.com/patents for more information.
Product features are subject to change.
*Requires Apple Lightning-to-USB-3 Camera Adapter (not included).
About iConnectivity
iConnectivity develops innovative interfaces that enable musicians to interconnect the latest in mobile and desktop computing as well as legacy and vintage equipment into live and studio environments.
iConnectivity is a registered trademark of iKingdom Corp., ©201
