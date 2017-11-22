Using Your “Downtime” For Good

Managing your own business can be a hectic affair; running to client meetings, finding time to program music lists, networking, and a host of other jobs can keep us constantly busy. Amidst all of the chaos, however, are plenty of “downtime” moments where we aren’t actively performing, planning, or coordinating. These small windows of time can be phenomenal opportunities to grow, rehearse, and improve. Here are a couple of my favorite uses of this time.

Driving in the Car

Here in Utah, a large number of the weddings I perform at are located close to an hour away at the ski resorts in the canyons and mountains surrounding the city. I love to listen to music in the car as much as the next guy and have found that cranking the volume and rocking out on the way to my events is pretty common practice for me. However, I recently have begun to use this driving time to lower my music and rehearse my announcements, entrances, and transitions out loud en route to the event. It gets me feeling “looser” before I’m in front of an audience, allows me to work on my timing, and warms up my voice for later in the night.

Setting Up

After I get to the venue and introduce myself to the staff and other vendors I begin to set up, which usually takes between a half hour and an hour and a half. Normally I arrive at the venue with more than enough time to complete my setup and am left with a good chunk of time to just “wait around” for guests to arrive. Instead of browsing the web or engaging in small talk with the waiters, I like to use this time to make sure I snap a few good pictures of my setup and maybe a video of the room. I take a selfie video of where I am and what I’m doing that I can share to my business’ Instagram or Facebook pages, and then I double check my timeline and music lists to make sure I have everything I need. If I still have time and the venue host or planner is available, I’ll run them through the entire timeline and brief them on the staging of the grand entrance, toasts, and other important details so we don’t have to deal with them in the heat of the moment.

What are some of your favorite uses of your downtime?

Jordan Nelson ( 25 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.