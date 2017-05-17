Use Your Story to Connect

Stories should be one of the many tools in your sales arsenal. Actually, the powerful story is probably one of the most overlooked tools. Why would anyone ever want to hear your story? It doesn’t really matter why: They do. And they will buy from you because of it.

Many of us in the entertainment industry are constantly trying to show value to our prospects—that one thing that would get a prospect to choose you over another company. Many times we over-think what our value is or do a horrible job of expressing it to the prospect. We over-think the very basic concept that our prospects want to hear, which is a great story about how you got to be where you are today. And they want to hear this because, ultimately, if you have a good story, they want to be a part of it!

Tell them how you got started in your business. Tell them about the early years and what made you get into doing what you do. Be honest. Give them all the details too, not just the good ones.

I am going to bet that some of the value propositions that you hold dear to your mission statement might be something along the lines of “a personalized service” or “a smaller, more family-like company.” Maybe it is “listening to client’s needs” or maybe just being “affordable.”

