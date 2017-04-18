Use Your Computer to Close Face-to-Face Sales

By now, you probably have a set-in-stone sale ritual and strategy that’s worked for you for years. Hopefully, you’re successful at closing sales and can charm your clients. But it’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks. And if you’re not closing 100% of your sales, there’s always room for improvement. You can harness the power of the internet as a boost to close your sales.

At one point, you’ve probably heard this from a client: “I want to meet the DJ.”

This causes a problem if the client is not directly talking to the DJ that will perform. For example, you’re representing the DJ & entertainment company as an employee, but you’re not the actual DJ that will perform, or you’re an owner/operator that hands off bookings to your staff or independent contractors when you’re overloaded. Still, this doesn’t change the fact that every magazine or wedding planning website instructs the wedding couple to meet the person that will perform the service. The representative can try to sell the wedding couple, assuring them that there’s no need to meet the DJ or that they can meet them at a later date. But more often than not, a sale that can be closed will be delayed or lost to a competitor if you don’t meet your client.

Don’t lose the sale because of this request. Here are three ways to let your clients get to know you personally by using the internet.

Meet them virtually. We’re talking Skype, GoToMeeting, Zoom.Us, and all the other myriads of platforms for virtual face-to-face meetings. If you have an iPhone and they do as well, it’s as simple as using Facetime. It’s easy and free to meet the wedding couple online. Arrange the meeting with the DJ that will be performing at the wedding. Make the process as easy for the couple as possible; send them a link to the webcast and don’t require them to sign up for a program or app they don’t already have. You’re most likely working with a couple that has grown up with or has vast experience using the internet. Harness this power and use it to your advantage. You shouldn’t bother with a phone call because a face-to-face interaction will show the couple your personality and create an emotional connection. If you want to get fancy, show off your sound equipment in the presentation or send them a few of your favorite wedding tunes.This will fortify the established interest. And doing this puts you in a better position to close the sale.

Use the power of video. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth tenfold. It’s relatively easy to take and upload videos to Youtube. Showcase your skills and show how excited your crowds are. With a program like iMovie (or a fancy one like Final Cut Pro X), you can tweak the sound quality of the video and make it look and sound professional. Youtube reaches more 18-49-year-olds than any cable network in the US. We watch 4 billion Youtube videos per day and spend 6 billion hours per month watching Youtube videos. If you aren’t already using video marketing to your advantage, it’s time to sign up for Youtube. Soundcloud is great to showcase your music and sets, but it doesn’t really show off your personality and ability to create a vibe on a dancefloor.

Get those 5-star reviews. You are better off having a balanced amount of reviews on numerous sites like WeddingWire, The Knot, Google, Yahoo, Facebook, and Yelp than having the majority of your reviews on one platform, such as your website. Some clients may suspect that they’re fake or that you paid for them. Don’t make the mistake in thinking that the wedding couple isn’t already performing a very extensive background check on you and your business through the web. So always ask your clients to review you. Offer incentives and make sure to handle bad reviews delicately; try to fix the issue and get the client to remove them. One bad review can cost you a sale.

Technology has changed and shaped the way you do business and it will only increase in significance. The internet is a goldmine of opportunity for you to market yourself and close more sales.

print

Brian Lawrence ( 24 Posts Formerly partners with wedding industry guru Alan Berg, Brian Lawrence is one of the industry’s foremost authorities on marketing in the wedding industry. Brian has consulted with many local wedding professionals and as well as national brands. A speaker at WeddingWire World and Wedding MBA, he is the author of “The Wedding Expert’s Guide to Sales and Marketing” and has helped thousands of industry professionals with his marketing insights through personal consultation, books, seminars, blogs and articles, and speaking engagements at leading industry conferences. For more information go to www.brianlawrence.com or contact Brian at brian@brianlawrence.com or 201 244 5969.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

