Two Party Effects Are Better Than One

ADJ is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its latest party-starting lighting fixture, the Mini Dekker LZR. Adding to ADJ’s Startec series of affordable effect lights, the new Mini Dekker LZR combines a powerful multi-beam derby moonflower with a potent red and green cluster laser to create a room-filling blaze of color, movement, and energy.

The Mini Dekker LZR is a 2-in-1 combo effect designed to make the lives of mobile entertainers and equipment installers easier. With this compact fixture, there’s only one unit for mobile lighting users to store, transport, and setup, yet they can achieve two very different effects. Likewise, installers working in bars, clubs, bowling alleys, roller rinks and youth centers only need to rig a single fixture to create both cluster laser and LED beam effects.

Powered by two extremely bright 10-watt RGBW quad-color LEDs, focused through 48 separate angled lenses, the Mini Dekker LZR’s derby moonflower effect can fill a very large area with moving colored light. Depending on the desired look, its multitude of red, green, blue, and white beams are capable of shooting around at high speed to add energy to a dancefloor or gliding slowly to create a more relaxed intimate atmosphere for slow dancing or cocktail hours.

The Mini Dekker LZR’s laser effect is positioned between two sets of the derby moonflower lenses on the front of the unit and powered by a potent combination of a 30mW (532nm) green laser diode and a 100mW (650nm) red laser diode. Due to the way the human eye perceives green laser light to be brighter than red, these carefully selected diodes allow the unit to create a balanced effect where both the red and green beams appear of equal brightness.

The laser diodes are used to project a variety of different spinning patterns, such as dots, circles, spirals, and crosses, which are then multiplied by a diffraction grating to create a wide-reaching expanse of laser projections. The resulting effect is ideal for creating mid-air beam effects in a hazy atmosphere, or for adding interest to dancefloors as well as venue walls, floors, and ceilings.

With a heavy-duty metal construction, the fixture’s casing is finished with black powder-coating for a sleek, under-stated look. It is fitted with an adjustable hanging bracket, which can easily lock into place at any desired angle using plastic thumbscrews on either side, making the Mini Dekker LZR a flexible fixture for both mobile use and fixed installations. The hanging bracket has a pre-drilled hole, allowing it to attach directly to a T-bar or to a clamp for truss mounting, and the unit is also fitted with a safety eye to allow the attachment of a safety wire as an added precaution when the fixture is mounted above the heads of the public.

Lightweight and portable, the Mini Dekker LZR is ideal for mobile entertainers on the go. The unit itself measures 8” x 7.75” x 5.75” / 205mm x 198mm x 147mm (LxWxH), while its height increases to 8.5” / 218mm when its hanging bracket is fully extended upwards. It weighs just 4 lbs. / 1.7kg., making it easy to rig, carry, and transport. The unit’s small size and low weight also make it ideal for installation in bars and clubs with limited ceiling height.

Thanks to its use of efficient laser diodes and LED light-sources, the Mini Dekker LZR consumes a maximum of just 33W of power. Its LEDs are long life, offering 50,000 hours of run time, meaning that lamp replacement is a thing of the past. The fixture also has no duty cycle, meaning that it can produce its party-starting effects constantly for as long as they are required.

As is common across the ADJ range, the Mini Dekker LZR offers a variety of control options, allowing users to select the one that is best for their particular circumstances and preferences. For easy plug-and-play operation, the fixture is pre-programmed with three different built-in shows, each of which make use of both the derby moonflower and laser effects to their full potential. All three of the in-built lightshows can be set to run in Show Mode, at a fixed speed of the user’s choice, or Sound Active, triggered by the musical beat detected by an internal microphone. In either of these modes, multiple Mini Dekker LZR fixtures can be linked together for Master/Slave operation allowing a synchronized multi-head lightshow to be setup quickly and easily.

Basic remote control of a single Mini Dekker LZR unit, or a set of fixtures linked Master/Slave, can be achieved using ADJ’s UC IR wireless remote control (sold separately). This offers selection between the different pre-programmed shows and can be used to black the unit out. The remote can also be used to switch between Show Mode and Sound Active mode remotely, as well as for triggering the moonflower strobe effect on cue. Similar control can also be achieved using ADJ’s Airstream IR system which uses an app to turn an iPhone or iPad into a lighting controller.

Offering full remote control of all the unit’s features and effects, the Mini Dekker LZR can also be connected into a DMX system. A choice of two DMX channel modes is available, 2- and 7-channel, and DMX addressing, as well as mode selection, is provided by a 4-digit LED display on the rear of the fixture. Using DMX, it is possible to select just the derby moonflower or just the laser, as well as to run both effects simultaneously. DMX control also allows LED color selection and movement speed control for the derby moonflower effect, as well as color, pattern, and movement speed selection for the laser effect.

“The Startec Mini Dekker LZR is an impressive new lighting fixture that rolls two exciting effects together into one compact and lightweight case,” explained ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “Perfect for mobile entertainers, as well as bars, small clubs, and entertainment centers, the Mini Dekker LZR offers powerful LED beam effects combined with potent red and green cluster laser projections to create a party-starting effect. Throw in a robust case, flexible hanging bracket, and multiple control options and you have an incredibly effective fixture that offers excellent value for money.”

The Mini Dekker LZR is available now worldwide.

For more information on the ADJ Mini Dekker LZR, visit: http://www.adj.com/mini-dekker-lzr

See the Mini Dekker LZR is action in this product demo video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRdQrDibz3w&t=29s

