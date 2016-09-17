Turbo Scan – High Output 150W LED Scanner from Blizzard

Waukesha, WI. – There are some things that just never go out of style and Blizzard’s Turbo Scan™ LED Scanner is no exception!

Turbo Scan™ is a new, super bright, blazing fast LED scanner loaded with a 150-watt LED light source. They have the ability to create crisp, clear beams and are equipped with two gobo wheels, each with 7 gobos, including 7 rotating, indexing and interchangeable that are sure to give your light show a major performance boost!

Looking to break things up a bit? Try out the fixtures 3-facet and 8-facet rotating, indexable prism features. If you’re going for more of a smooth, sultry look, the frost filter creates a subtle glow that’s sure to satisfy! For those times when you just want to go where the beat takes you, test out the fixtures multiple built-in programs and sound active mode.

Did we mention the speed? Turbo Scan™ earned its title for its maximum speed and performance! Its moving mirror with 3-phase motors is capable of 180° pan in 0.8 seconds, and 90° tilt in under 0.5 seconds.

Turbo Scan™ may appear to be straight out of the 80’s, but that’s just its style. It features all the bells and whistles your rig is missing! In fact, this fixture has the same DMX architecture, optics and feature set as our G-Max™ 150 fixtures.

And of course, Turbo Scan™ is backed by Blizzard’s 2-year warranty.

Retail price of the Turbo Scan™: $1899.99

Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard on tour and in performance venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com

