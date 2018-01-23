Trust The Process Part Two

Trust The Process Part 2

In the previous post we discussed ways to stay top of mind with your clients in the planning process via email and social media. The key for this is to ensure that your name is on the tip of the tongue when they are talking with family and even friends who just got engaged or may be getting engaged in the future. When people respond with “Oh my gosh our DJ gave us this great tip for our ceremony and he’s been awesome at taking care of us since we got him” then that is WAY better than someone saying “um…I don’t remember who I booked…I’ll have to look.” Which DJ would you rather be?

Make sure your client knows what your process is. This sets expectations with them so they know how you will be serving with them. With today’s day and age of client you want to do anything in your power to ensure there is little to no miscommunication with them. One of the best ways to ensure this as we get closer to the event is by creating a detailed timeline.

Timelines are crucial to me to a successful event. You may or may not create timelines for your clients’ events but I would encourage you to explore the option if you aren’t already. For Taylored Weddings, we have two planning meetings for our couples. Our first planning meeting is six to four months prior to their event date and the second is 3 to 2 months prior. Regardless of what you have for a planning process, it needs to be communicated to your clients in an effective manner so everyone knows how you are arriving at the outcome that they want to create. We wrap up this series next week here at MobileBeat.com

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

