Trust The Process Part 1

What’s your process? I’m not talking about the sales process this time. I’m speaking about your planning process, which involves once a client is booked until you perform their event. Are you missing opportunities for referrals? If you’re not touching base with your clients at least once every thirty days you’re missing opportunities for referrals and sales before you even perform their event.

Not only should you be laying out your process from a follow-up standpoint with email, but what about social media? Do you have a marketing calendar setup to garner eyeballs, grow and extend relationships with your clients via social media? By creating a full on contact calendar, you can stay top of mind with your clients personally and socially. Here’s a way to do this effectively.

Setup email campaign that gives a monthly checklist each month with what your client should be doing at that point of the process before their event. Setup scheduled social media posts on Facebook that says “120 days until the wedding of the century for (bride) and (groom) We at (your company name) are so excited to be providing the fun for their family and friends”.

In the above example, tag the couple, venue, photographer who took the pic you use for the Facebook post as well. More tags (not obnoxiously of people who aren’t related) equal more eyeballs and more people to capture an audience from, which is what you want. Pro Tip: You cannot schedule for Instagram (yet), but you can use the app “Later” to remind you of when to post your image to Instagram. I’ve used it and it’s a great resource. More next week as we continue this 3 part series.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

