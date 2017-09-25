Triangular Truss Warming SOLVED! – ADJ Saber Spot RGBW FITS Great

Hey, Brian S. Redd, thanks for your post on the video for the Saber Spot RGBW and it turns out, Jack Wilson is right. You can put a Saber Spot RGBW in an F33 triangle truss as you see here. You can also put it in an F23 triangle truss by removing the brackets and stands. So there you have it, an RGBW fixture inside a triangle truss and that is the Saber Spot RGBW.
That of course was Jose Heredia at ADJ and wow, really formal with that Brian S. Redd thing. But anyway, there you go. If you’re looking to warm up your triangular truss, here’s the perfect solution for you. It fits right inside. Its quad LED and I think you’d be real happy with it at MAP $139.99. So there’s video for you; how to [warm ?] your triangular truss. There’s your answer.
Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.
Filed Under: Lighting
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment