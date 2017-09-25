Triangular Truss Warming SOLVED! – ADJ Saber Spot RGBW FITS Great

Hey, Brian S. Redd, thanks for your post on the video for the Saber Spot RGBW and it turns out, Jack Wilson is right. You can put a Saber Spot RGBW in an F33 triangle truss as you see here. You can also put it in an F23 triangle truss by removing the brackets and stands. So there you have it, an RGBW fixture inside a triangle truss and that is the Saber Spot RGBW.

That of course was Jose Heredia at ADJ and wow, really formal with that Brian S. Redd thing. But anyway, there you go. If you’re looking to warm up your triangular truss, here’s the perfect solution for you. It fits right inside. Its quad LED and I think you’d be real happy with it at MAP $139.99. So there’s video for you; how to [warm ?] your triangular truss. There’s your answer.

Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 8 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.