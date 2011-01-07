Top 30 “Safe Songs” for Schools – 1st of 2011

Welcome to a new exciting year of music. The music and radio industries takes a bit of a hiatus for two weeks at the end of the year (plus schools are out) so we have not published a Top 30 safe songs list since December. As you get set for a new year you’ll note that there were some bigger than usual moves as the chart adjusts for the time off. Notably the new Black Eyed Peas jumps from 23 to 13 to 6. Chris Brown Deuces goes from 25 to 16 to 9. Enrique Iglesias debuts at 28 and jumps to 18.

For the 4th year in a row, DJ Earworm has released his super-mega “year in review” mashup for 2010: The United States of Pop this year titled “Don’t stop the Pop” feature Billboards top 25 song of the year. Play this one at Schools quick, because it’s novelty value will wear off quick.

It includes:

So here is your School Dance Top 30 Safe songs, and DO NOT PLAY songs for the firsts week of 2011

LW TW Artist Title Featuring Prime Cuts # BPM Notes 3 1 Bruno Mars Grenade 201044 111 5 2 Katy Perry Firework 201041 124 1 3 Rihanna Only Girl (In the world) 201037 126 EDIT 2 4 Pink Raise Your Glass 201041 122 EDIT 7 5 Enrique Iglesias I Like It Pitbull 201019 129 13 6 Black Eyed Peas The Time (Dirty Bit) 201045 128 4 7 Nelly Just a Dream 201032 90 6 8 Pitbull Hey Baby 201037 128 16 9 Chris Brown Deuces 201031 74 EDIT 8 10 Katy Perry Teenage Dream 201031 120 19 11 Rihanna What’s My Name 201043 100 H.S Only 10 12 David Guetta Memories F/Kid Cudi 201012 130 Edit 9 13 Kesha Take It Off 201028 125 11 14 Mike Posner Please Don’t Go 201034 121 14 15 Usher DJ Got Us Fallin In Love Pitbull 201029 120 Edit 12 16 KE$HA We R Who We R 201043 120 Edit 24 17 Chris Brown Yeah 3X 201044 129 28 18 Enrique Iglesias Tonght Ludacris 201047 126 Edit Sh*t 15 19 Bruno Mars Just the way you are 201030 109 29 20 Far East Movement Rocketeer Ryan Tedder 201047 96 17 21 Will.I.am Check it Out Nicki Minaj 201037 130 edit 18 22 Willow Whip My Hair 201042 82 20 23 Nicki Minaj Right Thru You 201040 81 21 24 Jay Sean 2012 (It ain’t the end of the world” 201032 127 New 25 Usher More 201047 125 27 26 Michael Jackson Hold My Hand Akon 201047 90 New 27 Edward Maya-Mia Martina Stereo Love 201013 127 30 28 Ditty-Dirty Money Coming Home 201047 84 Edit nigga&sh*t New 29 DJ Earworm United States of Pop 2010 — — New 30 Flo Rida Who Dat Girl 201046 125 Recurrents- (Still popular) 22 Ne-Yo One in a Million 201035 100 23 B.O.B MAGIC Rivers Cuomo 201028 83 25 Justin Bieber U Smile 201032 75 26 Eminem Love The Way You Lie Rihanna 201027 87 Edit Taio Cruz Dynamite 201020 120 3OH!3 Double Vision- Dance Edit 201035 120 Sean Kingston Letting Go (Dutty Love) 201025 92 Travie McCoy Need You 201037 74 Flo Rida Club can’t Handle Me D Guetta 201024 128 Taio Cruz Dirty Pictures (Squeaky Clean) Ke$ha 201038 120 EDIT New Boyz Break My Bank Iyaz 201028 91 Edit Katy Perry California Gurls Snoop Dog 201020 125 B.O.B Airplanes Hayley Williams 201016 94 Edit Travie McCoy Billionaire Bruno Mars 201011 88 Usher OMG Will I am 201012 130 Mike Posner Cooler Than Me 201014 130 Lady Gaga Alajandro 201012 99 Tao Cruz Break Your Heart 201004 122 Black Eyed Peas Rock That Body 201013 125 Ready Set Love Like Woe 201020 90 3OH!3 My First Kiss Ke$ha 201019 138 Nicki Minaj Your Love 201013 95 David Guetta Getting Over You Fergie & LMFAO Cali Swag District Teach Me How to Dougie Kesha Your Love is My drug Jay Z Young Forever Justin Bieber Somebody to Love Jason Derula In My Head Justin Bieber Baby Ludacris LaRoux Bulletproof Lady Gaga Bad Romance Timberland If We ever Meet again Katy Perry KE$ha Tic Toc Timberland Carry Out Christina Aguilera Not Myself Tonight Black Eyed Peas Imma Be B.O.B. Nothing on you Bruno Mars DO NOT PLAYLIST ADDS New Lil Wayne 6 foot 7 foot Cory Gunz New Problem My Ex No Hands Waka Flocka Flame Rosco Dash Birdman Fire Flame Lil Wayne Jeremih Down On Me 50 cent Wiz Khalifa Black and Yellow Kanye West Runaway New Boyz Spot Right There Waka Flocka Flame No Hands Kanye West Monster Jay Z -Rick Ross Eminem No Love Lil Wayne Trey Songz Bottoms Up Nicki Minaj Bumpy Ride Mohombi F**K You Cee Lo Green Right Above It Lil Wayne Drake Fancy Drake Rick Ross Blowin Money Fast Drake Fancy Richard Vission/Static Revenge I Like That Luciana Far East Movement Like a G6 Glasses Malone I Get Doe Soulja Boy Pretty Boy Swag Kanye West Power