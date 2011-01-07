Top 30 “Safe Songs” for Schools – 1st of 2011

Welcome to a new exciting year of music.  The music and radio industries takes a bit of a hiatus for two weeks at the end of the year (plus schools are out)  so we have not published a Top 30 safe songs list since December.  As you get set for a new year you’ll note that there were some bigger than usual moves as the chart adjusts for the time off.  Notably  the new Black Eyed Peas jumps from 23 to 13 to 6.   Chris Brown Deuces goes from 25 to 16 to 9.  Enrique Iglesias debuts at 28 and jumps to 18.

For the 4th year in a row, DJ Earworm has released his super-mega “year in review” mashup for 2010:   The United States of Pop this year titled “Don’t stop the Pop” feature Billboards top 25 song of the year.  Play this one at Schools quick, because it’s novelty value will wear off quick.

It includes:  In case you missed em:

  • Ke$ha – Tik Tok
  • Lady Antebellum – Need You Now
  • Train – Hey, Soul Sister
  • Katy Perry Featuring Snoop Dogg – California Gurls
  • Usher Featuring will.i.am – OMG
  • B.O.B. Featuring Hayley Williams – Airplanes
  • Eminem Featuring Rihanna – Love the Way You Lie
  • Lady Gaga – Bad Romance
  • Taio Cruz – Dynamite
  • Taio Cruz Featuring Ludacris – Break Your Heart
  • B.O.B. Featuring Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You
  • Enrique Iglesias Featuring Pitbull – I Like It
  • Young Money Featuring Lloyd – Bedrock
  • Jason Derulo – In My Head
  • Rihanna – Rude Boy
  • Lady Gaga Featuring Beyonce – Telephone
  • Katy Perry – Teenage Dream
  • Bruno Mars – Just the Way You Are
  • Mike Posner – Cooler Than Me
  • The Black Eyed Peas – Imma Be
  • Jay-Z + Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
  • Usher Featuring Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
  • Travie McCoy Featuring Bruno Mars – Billionaire
  • Eminem – Not Afraid
  • Iyaz – Replay

For on-going DJ info and features….join me on my blog at www.richansen.wordpress.com .   And I will see you at the mega conference in Las Vegas!


So here  is your School Dance Top 30 Safe songs, and DO NOT PLAY  songs for the firsts week of 2011

LW TW Artist Title Featuring Prime Cuts # BPM Notes
3 1 Bruno Mars Grenade 201044 111
5 2 Katy Perry Firework 201041 124
1 3 Rihanna Only Girl (In the world) 201037 126 EDIT
2 4 Pink Raise Your Glass 201041 122 EDIT
7 5 Enrique Iglesias I Like It Pitbull 201019 129
13 6 Black Eyed Peas The Time (Dirty Bit) 201045 128
4 7 Nelly Just a Dream 201032 90
6 8 Pitbull Hey Baby 201037 128
16 9 Chris Brown Deuces 201031 74 EDIT
8 10 Katy Perry Teenage Dream 201031 120
19 11 Rihanna What’s My Name 201043 100 H.S Only
10 12 David Guetta Memories F/Kid Cudi 201012 130 Edit
9 13 Kesha Take It Off 201028 125
11 14 Mike Posner Please Don’t Go 201034 121
14 15 Usher DJ Got Us Fallin In Love Pitbull 201029 120 Edit
12 16 KE$HA We R Who We R 201043 120 Edit
24 17 Chris Brown Yeah 3X 201044 129
28 18 Enrique Iglesias Tonght Ludacris 201047 126 Edit Sh*t
15 19 Bruno Mars Just the way you are 201030 109
29 20 Far East Movement Rocketeer Ryan Tedder 201047 96
17 21 Will.I.am Check it Out Nicki Minaj 201037 130 edit
18 22 Willow Whip My Hair 201042 82
20 23 Nicki Minaj Right Thru You 201040 81
21 24 Jay Sean 2012 (It ain’t the end of the world” 201032 127
New 25 Usher More 201047 125
27 26 Michael Jackson Hold My Hand Akon 201047 90
New 27 Edward Maya-Mia Martina Stereo Love 201013 127
30 28 Ditty-Dirty Money Coming Home 201047 84 Edit nigga&sh*t
New 29 DJ Earworm United States of Pop 2010
New 30 Flo Rida Who Dat Girl 201046 125
Recurrents- (Still popular)
22 Ne-Yo One in a Million 201035 100
23 B.O.B MAGIC Rivers Cuomo 201028 83
25 Justin Bieber U Smile 201032 75
26 Eminem Love The Way You Lie Rihanna 201027 87 Edit
Taio Cruz Dynamite 201020 120
3OH!3 Double Vision- Dance Edit 201035 120
Sean Kingston Letting Go (Dutty Love) 201025 92
Travie McCoy Need You 201037 74
Flo Rida Club can’t Handle Me D Guetta 201024 128
Taio Cruz Dirty Pictures (Squeaky Clean) Ke$ha 201038 120 EDIT
New Boyz Break My Bank Iyaz 201028 91 Edit
Katy Perry California Gurls Snoop Dog 201020 125
B.O.B Airplanes Hayley Williams 201016 94 Edit
Travie McCoy Billionaire Bruno Mars 201011 88
Usher OMG Will I am 201012 130
Mike Posner Cooler Than Me 201014 130
Lady Gaga Alajandro 201012 99
Tao Cruz Break Your Heart 201004 122
Black Eyed Peas Rock That Body 201013 125
Ready Set Love Like Woe 201020 90
3OH!3 My First Kiss Ke$ha 201019 138
Nicki Minaj Your Love 201013 95
David Guetta Getting Over You Fergie & LMFAO
Cali Swag District Teach Me How to Dougie
Kesha Your Love is My drug
Jay Z Young Forever
Justin Bieber Somebody to Love
Jason Derula In My Head
Justin Bieber Baby Ludacris
LaRoux Bulletproof
Lady Gaga Bad Romance
Timberland If We ever Meet again Katy Perry
KE$ha Tic Toc
Timberland Carry Out
Christina Aguilera Not Myself Tonight
Black Eyed Peas Imma Be
B.O.B. Nothing on you Bruno Mars
DO NOT PLAYLIST ADDS
New Lil Wayne 6 foot 7 foot Cory Gunz
New Problem My Ex
No Hands Waka Flocka Flame Rosco Dash
Birdman Fire Flame Lil Wayne
Jeremih Down On Me 50 cent
Wiz Khalifa Black and Yellow
Kanye West Runaway
New Boyz Spot Right There
Waka Flocka Flame No Hands
Kanye West Monster Jay Z -Rick Ross
Eminem No Love Lil Wayne
Trey Songz Bottoms Up Nicki Minaj
Bumpy Ride Mohombi
F**K You Cee Lo Green
Right Above It Lil Wayne Drake
Fancy Drake
Rick Ross Blowin Money Fast
Drake Fancy
Richard Vission/Static Revenge I Like That Luciana
Far East Movement Like a G6
Glasses Malone I Get Doe
Soulja Boy Pretty Boy Swag
Kanye West Power
