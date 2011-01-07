Top 30 “Safe Songs” for Schools – 1st of 2011

Welcome to a new exciting year of music. The music and radio industries takes a bit of a hiatus for two weeks at the end of the year (plus schools are out) so we have not published a Top 30 safe songs list since December. As you get set for a new year you’ll note that there were some bigger than usual moves as the chart adjusts for the time off. Notably the new Black Eyed Peas jumps from 23 to 13 to 6. Chris Brown Deuces goes from 25 to 16 to 9. Enrique Iglesias debuts at 28 and jumps to 18.
For the 4th year in a row, DJ Earworm has released his super-mega “year in review” mashup for 2010: The United States of Pop this year titled “Don’t stop the Pop” feature Billboards top 25 song of the year. Play this one at Schools quick, because it’s novelty value will wear off quick.
It includes: In case you missed em:
- Ke$ha – Tik Tok
- Lady Antebellum – Need You Now
- Train – Hey, Soul Sister
- Katy Perry Featuring Snoop Dogg – California Gurls
- Usher Featuring will.i.am – OMG
- B.O.B. Featuring Hayley Williams – Airplanes
- Eminem Featuring Rihanna – Love the Way You Lie
- Lady Gaga – Bad Romance
- Taio Cruz – Dynamite
- Taio Cruz Featuring Ludacris – Break Your Heart
- B.O.B. Featuring Bruno Mars – Nothin’ On You
- Enrique Iglesias Featuring Pitbull – I Like It
- Young Money Featuring Lloyd – Bedrock
- Jason Derulo – In My Head
- Rihanna – Rude Boy
- Lady Gaga Featuring Beyonce – Telephone
- Katy Perry – Teenage Dream
- Bruno Mars – Just the Way You Are
- Mike Posner – Cooler Than Me
- The Black Eyed Peas – Imma Be
- Jay-Z + Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
- Usher Featuring Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
- Travie McCoy Featuring Bruno Mars – Billionaire
- Eminem – Not Afraid
- Iyaz – Replay
For on-going DJ info and features….join me on my blog at www.richansen.wordpress.com . And I will see you at the mega conference in Las Vegas!
So here is your School Dance Top 30 Safe songs, and DO NOT PLAY songs for the firsts week of 2011
|LW
|TW
|Artist
|Title
|Featuring
|Prime Cuts #
|BPM
|Notes
|3
|1
|Bruno Mars
|Grenade
|201044
|111
|5
|2
|Katy Perry
|Firework
|201041
|124
|1
|3
|Rihanna
|Only Girl (In the world)
|201037
|126
|EDIT
|2
|4
|Pink
|Raise Your Glass
|201041
|122
|EDIT
|7
|5
|Enrique Iglesias
|I Like It
|Pitbull
|201019
|129
|13
|6
|Black Eyed Peas
|The Time (Dirty Bit)
|201045
|128
|4
|7
|Nelly
|Just a Dream
|201032
|90
|6
|8
|Pitbull
|Hey Baby
|201037
|128
|16
|9
|Chris Brown
|Deuces
|201031
|74
|EDIT
|8
|10
|Katy Perry
|Teenage Dream
|201031
|120
|19
|11
|Rihanna
|What’s My Name
|201043
|100
|H.S Only
|10
|12
|David Guetta
|Memories
|F/Kid Cudi
|201012
|130
|Edit
|9
|13
|Kesha
|Take It Off
|201028
|125
|11
|14
|Mike Posner
|Please Don’t Go
|201034
|121
|14
|15
|Usher
|DJ Got Us Fallin In Love
|Pitbull
|201029
|120
|Edit
|12
|16
|KE$HA
|We R Who We R
|201043
|120
|Edit
|24
|17
|Chris Brown
|Yeah 3X
|201044
|129
|28
|18
|Enrique Iglesias
|Tonght
|Ludacris
|201047
|126
|Edit Sh*t
|15
|19
|Bruno Mars
|Just the way you are
|201030
|109
|29
|20
|Far East Movement
|Rocketeer
|Ryan Tedder
|201047
|96
|17
|21
|Will.I.am
|Check it Out
|Nicki Minaj
|201037
|130
|edit
|18
|22
|Willow
|Whip My Hair
|201042
|82
|20
|23
|Nicki Minaj
|Right Thru You
|201040
|81
|21
|24
|Jay Sean
|2012 (It ain’t the end of the world”
|201032
|127
|New
|25
|Usher
|More
|201047
|125
|27
|26
|Michael Jackson
|Hold My Hand
|Akon
|201047
|90
|New
|27
|Edward Maya-Mia Martina
|Stereo Love
|201013
|127
|30
|28
|Ditty-Dirty Money
|Coming Home
|201047
|84
|Edit nigga&sh*t
|New
|29
|DJ Earworm
|United States of Pop 2010
|—
|—
|New
|30
|Flo Rida
|Who Dat Girl
|201046
|125
|Recurrents- (Still popular)
|22
|Ne-Yo
|One in a Million
|201035
|100
|23
|B.O.B
|MAGIC
|Rivers Cuomo
|201028
|83
|25
|Justin Bieber
|U Smile
|201032
|75
|26
|Eminem
|Love The Way You Lie
|Rihanna
|201027
|87
|Edit
|Taio Cruz
|Dynamite
|201020
|120
|3OH!3
|Double Vision- Dance Edit
|201035
|120
|Sean Kingston
|Letting Go (Dutty Love)
|201025
|92
|Travie McCoy
|Need You
|201037
|74
|Flo Rida
|Club can’t Handle Me
|D Guetta
|201024
|128
|Taio Cruz
|Dirty Pictures (Squeaky Clean)
|Ke$ha
|201038
|120
|EDIT
|New Boyz
|Break My Bank
|Iyaz
|201028
|91
|Edit
|Katy Perry
|California Gurls
|Snoop Dog
|201020
|125
|B.O.B
|Airplanes
|Hayley Williams
|201016
|94
|Edit
|Travie McCoy
|Billionaire
|Bruno Mars
|201011
|88
|Usher
|OMG
|Will I am
|201012
|130
|Mike Posner
|Cooler Than Me
|201014
|130
|Lady Gaga
|Alajandro
|201012
|99
|Tao Cruz
|Break Your Heart
|201004
|122
|Black Eyed Peas
|Rock That Body
|201013
|125
|Ready Set
|Love Like Woe
|201020
|90
|3OH!3
|My First Kiss
|Ke$ha
|201019
|138
|Nicki Minaj
|Your Love
|201013
|95
|David Guetta
|Getting Over You
|Fergie & LMFAO
|Cali Swag District
|Teach Me How to Dougie
|Kesha
|Your Love is My drug
|Jay Z
|Young Forever
|Justin Bieber
|Somebody to Love
|Jason Derula
|In My Head
|Justin Bieber
|Baby
|Ludacris
|LaRoux
|Bulletproof
|Lady Gaga
|Bad Romance
|Timberland
|If We ever Meet again
|Katy Perry
|KE$ha
|Tic Toc
|Timberland
|Carry Out
|Christina Aguilera
|Not Myself Tonight
|Black Eyed Peas
|Imma Be
|B.O.B.
|Nothing on you
|Bruno Mars
|DO NOT PLAYLIST ADDS
|New
|Lil Wayne
|6 foot 7 foot
|Cory Gunz
|New
|Problem
|My Ex
|No Hands
|Waka Flocka Flame
|Rosco Dash
|Birdman
|Fire Flame
|Lil Wayne
|Jeremih
|Down On Me
|50 cent
|Wiz Khalifa
|Black and Yellow
|Kanye West
|Runaway
|New Boyz
|Spot Right There
|Waka Flocka Flame
|No Hands
|Kanye West
|Monster
|Jay Z -Rick Ross
|Eminem
|No Love
|Lil Wayne
|Trey Songz
|Bottoms Up
|Nicki Minaj
|Bumpy Ride
|Mohombi
|F**K You
|Cee Lo Green
|Right Above It
|Lil Wayne
|Drake
|Fancy
|Drake
|Rick Ross
|Blowin Money Fast
|Drake
|Fancy
|Richard Vission/Static Revenge
|I Like That
|Luciana
|Far East Movement
|Like a G6
|Glasses Malone
|I Get Doe
|Soulja Boy
|Pretty Boy Swag
|Kanye West
|Power
Filed Under: Exclusive Online News and Content
1 Comment
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment