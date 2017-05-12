Too Cool? Or 25 Years Too Late?

ELBOW is a minimalistic portable cassette player. While the audio cassette itself lacked the needed support to make it in into the new millennium, there apparently remains a niche audience addicted to wow, flutter and tape hiss. Well, actually, it’s more about missing the interaction between the medium and the device that brings it to life. If all you know is “Siri…Play such and such” then you really wouldn’t understand. fact is, the tactile intimacy of physical formats is dearly missed—just look at the resurgence of vinyl.
We discovered ELBOW in a post at Level11Media.com/Snapshot. Click the link if you would like to learn more .
