Todd Mitchem Workshop at MBLV21

It’s time for you to stop making excuses about your lack of audience control and get control….of YOU!

WHEN: MARCH 13, 2017 – 10am – 6pm

WHERE: Tropicana, Las Vegas room T-4

HEY DJ…RE-FOCUS! – RESPECTED SPEAKER, AUTHOR, BUSINESS EXPERT, AND LEADERSHIP AND PERFORMANCE GURU, TODD MITCHEM, IS COMING BACK TO MOBILE BEAT LAS VEGAS 2017!

But before the fun begins, Todd is offering a huge learning workshop opportunity, on Sunday, March 13, 2017 from 10am – 6pm at the Tropicana in Las Vegas.

The hardest part of being a DJ, is that crisis moment when you freeze up and let the room control you, instead of you controlling the audience. This challenge, coupled with a person’s lack of skill around how to motivate an audience, can create a disaster at any event. So, how do you better control your event in 2017? How do you walk into any event with confidence that you will rock it? How do you apply these new skills immediately, so you never feel that crisis situation again?

Todd has designed Hey DJ…ReFocus to be highly interactive and informative, with lessons that the participants can apply immediately to their performance. If you have ever felt that crisis moment of failure at an event, it’s time for you to disrupt your DJ business, by sharpening the skills needed to become a powerhouse performer who can handle anything. It’s time for you to ReFocus.

ATTENDEES WILL LEARN HOW TO OVERCOME CRISIS BY:

Avoiding the typical DJ traps

Learning how to take calculated risks at each event

Motivating and captivating ANY size audience

Overcoming obstacles at the event or club and turning them into tools for success rather than crisis elements

Implementing “Use It” when faced with any challenge

Creating a sense of urgency that will inspire you to perform at levels you only previously imagined

Learning through hands-on training

IN ADDITION, ATTENDEES WILL GAIN:

Advanced performance abilities needed to entertain an audience

Expertise in interaction, motivation, and the psychology of an audience

