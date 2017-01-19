Toast Health! by Tom Haibeck

M obile Entertainers face some unique occupational hazards in doing their jobs. From the physical demands of loading in sound equipment and being “on” all night to the mental challenges of dealing with drunken buffoons and crazed Bridezillas, it’s a tough gig.

But perhaps the biggest risk of all is the stress that accrues through the nature of the work itself.

Think about this: In order to do your job, you have to combine the skill sets of two of the most stressful career cat- egories on the planet: Special Event Coordinator (ranked at #5 on the “CareerCast.com List of Most Stressful Jobs”) and “Public Speaker” (ranked as the greatest fear, of the greatest number of people, on virtually every “What Are You Most Afraid Of?” poll, year-after-year).

Further, as a Wedding Emcee and/or DJ, you’re being called upon to orchestrate what is typically viewed as the “biggest” day ever in the lives of a couple. And in doing corporate events, there’s an expectation that you’re going to deliver in keeping hundreds or perhaps even thousands of people engaged and entertained at company parties, product launches and trade shows.

That’s a lot of pressure for anyone to have to take on. In addition to the day-to-day demands of planning and managing special events, you are front-and-centre at all those events. And no matter how many times you’ve done it, performance anxiety is a major source of stress (your heart rate and cortisol levels— commonly referred to as the “stress hormone”—tend to rise virtually every time you take the stage).

The net result of all that pressure can be deadly. From actors and musicians to broadcasters and motivational speakers, there’s no shortage of sad stories and tragic endings to performers of all kinds.

