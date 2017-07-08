Tips to Build Your Following & Your Business, Part 3

Over the last few weeks, I’ve given you a few tips on building your following and your business! Last week’s tips focused on relationship building and how that works for bar/club DJs. Rapport and relationship building matters a lot! For the mobile event DJ, building a rapport and establishing a relationship looks quite different. Here are some tips to help mobile/private event DJs.

Establish Your Value

It’s hard to think about establishing your value with clients who contact you and want immediate answers, but it’s possible! Most clients have never booked a DJ before, so the only thing that they’re focused on is price. When they read several websites, they will see the same info about DJ services, such as “we offer high quality…” When everyone looks and sounds the same, the only thing you can focus on is price.

Think about it. If you wanted to buy a brand new car, let’s say you want to purchase a new truck. You’ve narrowed down the make and model, and notice that it’s available at different dealers, for different prices. Which will you choose? Most likely the lowest price, right? How do those dealers earn your business? For smart consumers, it’s about price, service and value! You may be willing to pay a little more if Dealer A offers free oil changes for 36 months, or free monthly car washes, or an extended warranty for a discount, etc. Dealer B may have the lowest price, but you’ll simply get the truck, and nothing more. Yes, Dealer A may have a higher price (they’ve factored in the free stuff), but it’s also a better value!

For DJs, we can also add freebies, but it’s best to establish your value. Why are you the best choice for their event? What will you do differently or better? How many reviews do you have that show just how amazing a job you will do? Know the answers to these questions and this will communicate your value.

Establish a Rapport

Find out where the wedding/event will take place and if you’ve been there, let the client know this! If you know the staff there, let them know this. They want to know that you’re familiar with their venue and with setting up, there. This means one less thing to worry about. Ask more questions. Don’t have every question you need answered, on your contact form. Why? Because then you don’t have much else to discuss and are only left with answering the price question. You can always list a starting price on your website, too; this way, you won’t continuously communicate with clients who may not have the budget to book with you.

Overall, ask for more details and establish more communication. Let your bride/client know you want to do an amazing job, and in order to do that, you’ll need more details. Invite your client to a Skype meeting, phone call, or in-person meeting, if they want to discuss more details and so you can answer any additional questions. The more communication you have, the more comfortable you become with each other and the more likely they’ll feel better about booking you, versus your competition!

Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin's Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ'ed thousands of events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for "The DJ Insider" for Rent My Wedding Magazine.