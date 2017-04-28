Tips for Success: Know WHY Clients Should Book You!

As you already know, the DJ industry is becoming more competitive, every year. When I first started DJing, in the early 90s (I was 13), the DJ business was far less competitive. There was literally a handful of DJs for the entire town I lived in and we were a community of DJs. We gave each other gigs, when we were overbooked. You had to have turntables (CDs/CD mixers weren’t mainstream, yet), no laptops and all your equipment was super-heavy! We simply had to have business cards and you were booked! Then, along came the internet, laptops, DJ software, YouTube, social media, etc. This changed everything! It’s now easier (and cheaper) to become a DJ, which means competition is strong. While competition is good, especially for clients, it presents a challenge to DJs, DJ companies, photo booth companies and any other business that provides services for public and private events. The question is how do you stand out, within a crowded market? Let’s discuss this.
With new DJs popping up, every month, offering to DJ entire events for $150, how can you compete? Why should a client book you and spend hundreds, if not thousands more, for your DJ services? This question may seem easy to answer, since experience really matters, of course; however, do you know why clients should always book you, instead of competitors who may be priced similarly, a little cheaper, or more than you? If you can’t really easily explain this, it’s time to find the answer to this question.
I’ve seen so many DJ ads, websites, and social media posts that constantly say the exact same thing: “we offer high quality services, top of the line equipment,” etc. Many DJs will list what their packages offer, such as: “two speakers, a subwoofer, lighting, microphone,” etc. Newsflash: EVERYONE offers just about the same “professional equipment and high-quality services.” This is what you offer. Clients don’t know the DJ industry, so if all they have to go on is the equipment you list, they may simply choose the lowest priced DJ. Don’t sell what you have. Sell your clients on why! Why are you better? Why do clients continually book you? Why are you different? What do you do that no one else does? When you can answer to all of these questions and clearly communicate your value to clients, you will succeed and won’t have to worry about your competition!
