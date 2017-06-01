Tiesto goes Denon DJ Prime Series!

World famous DJ/record producer is latest artist to come into the Denon DJ fold and embrace the innovation and standard-shattering performance of their all-new Prime Series gear.

Prime Series SC5000 Media Player and X1800 Club Mixer are now shipping globally.

Cumberland RI, USA (June 1, 2017)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that world-renowned DJ, producer and industry influencer Tiësto has changed his rider to include the groundbreaking Prime Series SC5000 media player and X1800 club mixer.

Recognizing a critical need in the professional DJ space for equipment that delivers unprecedented levels of performance, ease of use, musical file organization and complete system synergy, Denon DJ’s Prime Series units represent the future of the professional DJ experience. Tiësto has embraced these extraordinary Denon DJ Prime Series units:

– The SC5000 professional media player with 7-inch multi-touch display, 24-bit audiophile sound, powered by Denon DJ’s incredible Engine Prime music management software

– The X1800 Professional 4-channel club mixer with OLED screen, Sweep and BPM FX and LAN connectivity with multiple SC5000’s

Either of these units by itself delivers exceptional DJ performance and is an innovation breakthrough. Used together, they form a complete system that is unsurpassed in professional DJ excellence.

The Denon DJ Prime Series is a perfect match for the globally-recognized dance music icon, who was dubbed the ‘Greatest DJ of All Time’ by Mixmag. The ability to grow, adapt and evolve within the ever-changing world of electronic dance music has helped Tiësto identify emerging trends within the genre and remain ahead of the curve, both within the realm of music and beyond it. Fans will have the chance to witness the DJ utilize the Prime Series firsthand at EDC Las Vegas, where Denon and Tiësto will team up to bring festivalgoers a range of exciting experiences throughout the week.

Always challenging his own personal and creative boundaries, Tiësto quickly recognized that the Denon DJ Prime Series would take his performances to a higher level. With the SC5000 and X1800 Prime units locked on and doing the heavy lifting, Tiësto is now free to perform with more energy, passion and creativity than ever before. Commenting on why he chose to partner with Denon DJ Prime, Tiësto said,

“I knew right away that with the intuitive interface and creative feature set of the Denon Prime gear, I could set myself apart as an individual performer and really advance my creativity in my live DJ sets.”

Paul Dakeyne, Denon DJ Brand Manager said of Tiësto; “Globally acknowledged as the most influential DJ of the past 20 years, Tiësto’s imagination and performance horizons are always expanding. After four years of intensive hardware and software development, we are proud that Tiësto instantly recognized what the Prime Series will do for him: it will enable him to perform even more creative and exciting shows for his audiences, worldwide.”

U.S. retail pricing is as follows: SC5000—$1899, X1800—$1899.

Both units are available globally now.

For more info, visit www.denondj.com.

About Denon DJ

Denon DJ (www.denondj.com) is a leading manufacturer of equipment for professional and mobile DJs. Since the introduction of their first dual-rackmount CD player in 1992, Denon DJ has provided premium, innovative solutions for world-class performances night after night.

Denon DJ is a member of the premier family of brands known as inMusic.

Mobile Beat ( 1621 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.