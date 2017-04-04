Those Negative Reviews? Dont Dismiss Them. Address Them.

If you’ve ever visited a website that has dozens of positive customer reviews, you might have questioned the authenticity of those reviews. It almost seems fake to have so many raving reviews. And for most companies, a negative review is something to hide. In response, many wedding professionals have started to put newsfeeds on their website showcasing reviews from popular sites like Wedding Wire. People know that the business has no control over what a customer says on review sites, so getting a strong review is extremely meaningful.



So how do you go about getting quality reviews that will benefit your business? A suggested strategy is to be proactive about getting reviews and to diversify getting reviews on numerous platforms. The main wedding platforms are The Knot, WeddingWire, Google, and Yelp. Since Yelp is now tied into iOS6 Maps, having your business listed on there with strong reviews can be more important of a marketing tool than ever before.

But don’t even think about baiting or bribing wedding clients to post positive reviews. Many sites, like TripAdvisor and Yelp, are cracking down on these businesses that pay or reward clients for a positive review. You should certainly ask for reviews, but don’t coax the client on what to say and certainly don’t write the review for them. No one likes a phony.



The consequence of deceptive review practices can now result in getting a badge of dishonor associated with your profile. Yelp has uncovered a number of businesses that are using underhanded methods to get positive reviews and their profile will have a prominent disclosure that tells the public of the discovered practice.



A good strategy to generate a review is to have an iPad or tablet device accessible with a review site opened. This provides the bride with a way to review your services on the spot. Other options include creating a printed form to give to the bride or sending an email out with the links to the review site(s). As mentioned earlier, being proactive about getting reviews is a key part of getting your name out there and for your services to be seen in a positive light.

And those negative customers? They’re who you should be listening to most. The pathway to success starts with listening to customer feedback and in particular, the disgruntled ones. The most valuable clients are people who have a lot of complaints. In addressing customer pain points with receptivity instead of defensiveness, you’ll receive information that helps you to iterate your service to meet client needs. Make sure your services are showcased to as many people as possibly, anyone who will give you feedback, and get as much feedback as possible.

Brian Lawrence ( 22 Posts Formerly partners with wedding industry guru Alan Berg, Brian Lawrence is one of the industry’s foremost authorities on marketing in the wedding industry. Brian has consulted with many local wedding professionals and as well as national brands. A speaker at WeddingWire World and Wedding MBA, he is the author of “The Wedding Expert’s Guide to Sales and Marketing” and has helped thousands of industry professionals with his marketing insights through personal consultation, books, seminars, blogs and articles, and speaking engagements at leading industry conferences. For more information go to www.brianlawrence.com or contact Brian at brian@brianlawrence.com or 201 244 5969.

