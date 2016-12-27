This is Not a Resolution, It’s an ALL OUT Resolve!

Whatever your age, you’ve made resolutions, you’ve made goals, and often fall short of the stated objective, desire and/or objective.

Drop resolutions, they’re always painful.

Drop goals, they’re often unmet.

Refer to whatever it is that you want as: “my intended and expected achievement” and add a few lines about your intentions and desires. Your outcome.

Not just what the expected achievement is, but how you intend to make it happen.

Not just focus, but genuine drive and the allocation of time to make it happen.

Whether it’s lose 10 (or 20) pounds, make 10 sales a month, or be a better dad, there has to be something specific that tells WHAT you want. HOW you plan to make it your reality. And WHEN you believe it will become reality.

There are fundamentals to follow. But the secret to achievement of what you call goals and resolutions, are the unspoken aspects of your process and your present situation BEFORE you begin the achievement process:

• Happy about yourself.

• Happy about your life.

• Happy about your relationships.

• Proud of what you’re doing.

• Love of what you’re doing.

• Love who you’re doing it with.

• Desire to be the BEST at what you’re doing.

• Purpose behind what you’re doing (your REAL WHY).

Here are a few things to consider as you look to “put” HAPPINESS, and “be” HAPPY in the new year.

IDEA: Maybe if I tell you SOME of the things I plan to do, it will inspire you to do more than you were thinking, and in a different way. Here are my objectives for the first 100 days of 2017. Not all will be completed in that timeframe, but all will be implemented and in full motion.

• All out sales campaign. Contact every customer we have ever done business with – offer them help, ask them where the most help is needed, and ask them for more business. I have a year long series of webinars planned.

• All out improvement of customer service. Faster shipping, faster turnaround of training modules, faster response to needs and questions, and memorable recovery for the rare mistakes we make. More proactive customer communications – thank you’s and confirmations for your order. Every day.

• All out branding. My writing, column, my ezine, my website, my podcasts, and all my promotions will reflect the value that my customer relates to, and wants more of.

• All out relationship building. “Value first” is the key. I have been successful with that philosophy for 25 years. Consistent communication is the secret. Increase the value of my website, gitomer.com, and my 14 year old weekly ezine, Sales Caffeine.

• All out internal education with a focus on attitude and trust. This shoemaker’s daughter will wear shoes FIRST. In order to offer the best of everything, my team (actually my family) will have to be their best. I have hundreds of hours of sales, customer loyalty, attitude, trust, and personal development training available, (GitomerLearningAcademy.com) and my inside team will be the first to take advantage of it.

• All out better student. Read more. Study the history of sales and personal development more. Write more philosophical discoveries and understandings.

• All out work my hardest. I will complete three books this year. I will give less presentations (they only last a day) and devote more time to writing and recording (it lasts a lifetime). I will make certain all my content, whether online, in books or in seminars, is the most relevant, real-world, and transferable as I am physically and mentally able.

• All out work my best. Own my time. Invest my time. Be more organized and more productive in my early hours of the day.

• All out be my best. Increase focus on personal health and excellence, both physical and mental, both at work, and at home. Be the best dad, the best granddad, the best friend, the best boss, the best person I can be.

The key words are “all out.”

This is not a time for waiting. This is a time for DOING.

What are you going to be DOING all out?

What are you going “all out” to achieve this year?

And what does “all out” mean to you?

IS THIS YOU?: Most people at this time of year write down a few namby-pamby resolutions or goals. Lose ten pounds, read more books, exercise more, join a health club, keep a clean desk, and other dead-end wishes that will fade in less than a month. Don’t let this be you – especially this year.

Why not add “all out” to whatever you write down so that you are determined to take some real action, and commit to an all out effort to achieve for yourself? Seems pretty simple – challenge yourself to become better, and in some cases, become best.

print

Jeffrey Gitomer ( 6 Posts Jeffrey Gitomer is the author of The New York Times best sellers The Sales Bible, The Little Red Book of Selling, The Little Black Book of Connections, and The Little Gold Book of YES! Attitude. All of his books have been number one best sellers on Amazon.com, including Customer Satisfaction is Worthless, Customer Loyalty is Priceless, The Little Red Book of Sales Answers, The Little Green Book of Getting Your Way, The Little Platinum Book of Cha-Ching!, The Little Teal Book of Trust, Social BOOM!, and The Little Book of Leadership, and 21.5 Unbreakable Laws of Selling. Jeffrey’s books have appeared on best-seller lists more than 850 times and have sold millions of copies worldwide.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

