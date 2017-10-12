The Wedding MBA Recap

Continuing education is important in every line of work. We are very blessed to have our pick of so many conferences and learning opportunities in the DJ field. With all the educational options available, it can be a daunting task to figure out which ones to attend. Maybe I’m a little biased, but Mobile Beat Las Vegas tops my list. Waiting twelve months for a conference is a little long, so for the second year in a row I’ve attended the Wedding MBA.

I enjoy the Wedding MBA for several reasons. First it takes place about six months apart from Mobile Beat in the fall, so you get that nice little educational boost while waiting for March.. Secondly the Wedding MBA is for all wedding professionals. This gives the attendee a rare opportunity to network and learn from industry leaders with a different skill set. Thirdly the annual technology seminar by Sonny Ganguly (Wedding Wire) is worth it’s weight in gold. At last year’s conference Sonny personally helped me figure out which new phone to buy (Iphone 7+).

The DJ and photo booth seminars are solid, but the atmosphere is a little more relaxed amongst the DJ attendees. Don’t get me wrong, everyone is there to pick up some new “nuggets”, but I personally find myself spending a little more time chit chatting and catching up with fellow DJ’s than I do at Mobile Beat. The reason, for me, is that at MBLV I am so focused on learning and getting all the content that I don’t leave time for much else.

One of the highlights of this years Wedding MBA was the Keynote speech by David Tutera (celebrity wedding and event planner). David shared some stories of his successes and failures on the road to where he is today. He also gave some pretty rock solid advice for all wedding professionals to follow, regardless of which aspect of the industry you are in. I was very fortunate to be able to interview David for Mobile Beat Magazine. Look for that article this fall.