The trumpet – whether muted or unmuted or in its flugelhorn variation – offers one of the coolest sounds in music. In that spirit, we’ve compiled an all trumpet wedding cocktail hour featuring jazz greats like Miles Davis, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard and Chet Baker; upcoming trumpet players like Wayne Tucker who we recently experienced at Duane Park in Manhattan; to 90s dance compositions like “Cool Like Dat” (Digable Planets) and “Flip Fantasia” (Us3) which is based off Herbie Hancock’s “Cantaloupe Island.”

For a signature drink, we’ve selected a decadent Sparkling French Martini (vodka, Chambord (raspberry liqueur), pineapple juice and champagne) – Ambient DJs’ resident French Martini specialist recommends Ketel One vodka.

The Trumpet Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

Summertime – Miles Davis The Dreamer – Jose James A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes – Wayne Tucker I Fall in Love Too Easily – Chet Baker When It’s Sleepytime Down South – Wynton Marsalis Under a Blanket of Blue – Ella Fitzgerald with Louis Armstrong Lemon Tree (Thievery Corp Remix) – Herb Alpert Grazing in the Grass – Hugh Masekela Give It All You Got – Chuck Mangione Ride Like the Wind – Freddie Hubbard Zanzibar – Earth, Wind & Fire Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) – Digable Planets Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia) – Us3 Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – OMI