The Spa Sessions Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

Mobile DJs tend to take a physical beating on the job between hauling heavy gear and spending long hours on our feet. Through the years, I’ve come to appreciate the value of the spa. I particularly enjoy foot massages. At my last spa session at the Sky Nail Zone in East Windsor, a pedicure and foot massage was enhanced by a delightful soundtrack featuring Broadway show tunes, classical music and crooners. The music had a very cinematic feel. Inspired by the experience, I compiled the following playlist with artists like Yo-Yo Ma, Erik Satie, Michael Crawford, Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman and Chris Botti.

If this playlist is too mellow for your wedding cocktail hour, then consider it for the honeymoon or a spa day with your bridesmaids.

For a signature drink, we’ve selected the Serendipi-Tea from Jules Aron’s book, “Zen and Tonic.” As per the author, “this green tea martini is reminscent of a day at the spa. The cucumbers, green tea and lemongrass play together like a symphony of blissful flavors.” Included in this martini are 4 ounces of sake (Japanese rice wine). For more information about Ms. Aron and Zen and Tonic, click here. To purchase the book on Amazon, visit http://a.co/9KL5rNj

Cello Suite in No. 1 in G Major – Yo-Yo Ma May it Be – Enya (from Lord of the Rings) Rachel’s Song – Vangelis (from Blade Runner) Gymnopedies No. 1 – Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1 – Erik Satie Nocturne – Secret Garden La Califfa – Sara Brightman The Music of the Night – Michael Crawford What I Did for Love – Josh Groban (from the musical “Chorus Line”) Con Te Partiro – Andrea Bocelli (note: a song about saying goodbye, but still so beautiful) Rigoletto / Act 3: “La donna e mobile”(Verdi) – Luciano Pavarotti w/ The London Symphony Orchestra Call Me Irresponsible – Michael Buble Come Fly With Me – Frank Sinatra The Look of Love – Chris Botti Tutu – Miles Davis Rotation – Herb Alpert