I was challenged by the editor of Mobile Beat to come up with an article that fits the topic of SOUND for this issue. Challenge accepted and it might be one of my best ideas yet. Who knows?
So, let me talk to you about the “sound of silence” — the silence you MIGHT be experiencing with calls for MIDWEEK MONEY work. (See how I did that? Genius.) My main goal with this article each month has always been, and will always be, to help you increase your bottom line. Is your phone ringing, or is it silent? Are you getting contacts through social media and your website? If not, why?
Are you offering things that potential customers need outside of the “wedding industry?” Over the years I have touched on many different options you can offer your customers to add value to what you do. I don’t really discuss weddings or weekend type work. There are lots of experts out there and, quite frankly, you are probably already successful at that aspect of your business. You already have the mashed potatoes. I am trying to give you a little gravy to go with it.
Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/181
Filed Under: 2017, Game Shows And Trivia
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment